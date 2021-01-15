Volaris Group Acquires Macos Software 

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Macos Software , a provider of software for occupational pension funds in Switzerland.

Macos’ solutions are used by some of the largest collective cooperative funds in Switzerland. (that provides pension plans to more than 130k insured persons). “The Macos team joins an excellent roster of financial services firms at Volaris Group,” said Marc Mauer, Group Leader at Volaris. “Our buy-and-hold-forever philosophy is well-suited for companies looking for stability, long-term growth and longevity for their customers.”Macos will continue to operate independently under the leadership of existing managing director Heinrich Grob and Marcel Jürgens (Head of R&D). The Macos brand and all products and services will be continued. Commenting on the deal, Grob stated, “Volaris is the right home for the next phase of Macos’ evolution. Joining Volaris provides a stable and permanent home for our team and our portfolio of technology. We have long-term relationships with our customers and Volaris’ vision is well-aligned with our approach to business.” About Macos SoftwareMacos Software AG is a software company and IT service provider dedicated to occupational pension plans. Since 1980, the Volketswil-based company has been offering pension fund knowledge and IT expertise from a single source. These solutions are used by pension fund administrations, pension institutions, collective foundations and their partners to simplify, automate and make their daily work more efficient.For more information on Macos, visit https://macos.ch . About Volaris Group Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com. Contact Information Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 437-775-6279

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com



