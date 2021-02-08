Volaris Group Acquires SoftChalk

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Volaris Group announced that it has acquired SoftChalk LLC. (SoftChalk), a provider of educational content authoring software based in Richmond, Virginia.

“As former educators, we’ve always been passionate about helping improve student outcomes through the creation, management and delivery of interactive digital curriculum,” said Sue Evans, CEO SoftChalk. “The team at Volaris shares our vision for the power of educational technology making it a great home for the SoftChalk technology and team. This move helps us further support innovation and product growth.”“Expanding the Volaris portfolio of higher education software firms creates even more opportunities to share best-practices and encourage talent development across teams,” said Trey Drake, Group Leader, Volaris Group. “Our approach to acquisitions, where we buy and hold companies forever, helps us develop lasting customer relationships which is critical as we continue to deliver on the immense responsibility that comes with supporting mission-critical education and learning technologies.”SoftChalk will be integrated into AssetWorks, a subsidiary of Volaris Group. SoftChalk customers can expect stable delivery of the products they rely on and consistent service from the SoftChalk team.About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.Contact Information

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 437-775-6279

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com



