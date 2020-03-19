Volaris Group Expands Position in Communications & Media Vertical with Acquisition of Collab – Soluções Informáticas de Comunicação e Colaboração

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volaris Group (“Volaris”) today announced that it has completed its fourteenth acquisition in the Communications and Media vertical with the acquisition of Collab – Soluções Informáticas de Comunicação e Colaboração (“Collab”), a provider of mission critical multi-media Contact Center solutions including Contact Center On-Premise, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and cloud PBX solutions, provided to telecommunications services providers and contact center solution providers worldwide.

Founded in 2003 by Pedro Quintas, Collab was formed to address the specialized next-generation contact center needs of telecom operators in the Portugal market to improve customer engagement and retention. In 2007, Novabase Capital invested in Collab to facilitate growth and expansion which allowed the business to expand internationally, including direct entry into several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and establishment of an international partner network. Today Collab has 500+ customer worldwide, 35,000 live concurrent Contact Center agents on the system, and 70+ partners in 40 countries that market, sell and operate Collab solutions locally. “We have been talking with Volaris regularly since 2017 and are now convinced they are the best home for Collab as they are able to provide access to their global communications customer and partner ecosystem, they will enable us to continue to operate autonomously, and they have strong knowhow, best practices and financial resource to help us to grow sustainably and entertain future M&A of our own,” said Pedro Quintas, Founder of Collab. “We also liked their practice of ‘buy and hold forever’ as well as their dedication to allow us to maintain our corporate identity and accelerate the brand we have worked so hard to build over 2 decades in the market.”Collab solutions were historically deployed on premise however today most customers have migrated to Collab’s cloud native solution deployed in Collab’s own data centers or on Microsoft Azure, with most new customers deploying in the cloud. Long-term flagship customers include Vodafone Portugal, 1Stream, Vodacom Congo, Vodafone Hungary, Vodacom Mozambique and Mascom.“We are excited to bring a market-leading contact center business into our Portfolio, in order to complement our existing companies and provide further mission-critical software capabilities to our ecosystem,” said David Nyland, Portfolio Leader and President, Media & Communications vertical at Volaris. “We are particularly impressed with how Collab has transformed itself from an on-premise to cloud-native contact center provider, and from predominantly direct sales to successful establishment of a global partner network.”About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com and http://www.volarisgroup.com/comms . Contact Information:

