Volaris Group Introduces Lumine Group to Focus on Communications & Media Business

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volaris Group (“Volaris”) today announced Lumine Group (“Lumine”) a new brand for its Communications & Media Portfolio. Lumine will build on Volaris’ success in the communications and media vertical.

“Lumine’s vision is to create a global ecosystem to help accelerate the growth and internationalization of communications and media software businesses,” says David Nyland, President of Lumine Group. “Businesses can leverage global resources including product innovation, customers and channels, support to enter new geographies, and a wealth of domain-specific best practices to scale efficiently.” Since 2013, Lumine has built a global portfolio of complementary communications and media software businesses, completing 16 acquisitions with employees in over 30 countries. The portfolio encompasses a global network of customers, including tier-1 operators across the world.“Lumine brings together a combination of innovative technology, great talent, and industry expertise under a single banner,” says Mark Miller, CEO of Volaris Group, and COO of Constellation Software. “The Lumine team will continue our legacy in this space, deploying Volaris best-practices and our winning buy-and-hold-forever formula.”Lumine takes root from the word “illuminate,” reflecting Lumine’s mission to illuminate the potential of the businesses they acquire. Lumine acts as a guiding light to businesses, providing the expertise and resources to support long-term, sustainable success. Lumine is currently home to award-winning communications and media software businesses such as Incognito Software Systems, MDS Global, and Velocix. To learn more about Lumine’s portfolio of businesses, visit here.Lumine will continue to operate under the buy-and-hold forever acquisition philosophy as a division of Volaris Group & Constellation Software Inc. Additional ResourcesTo learn more about Lumine Group, visit www.luminegroup.com.Follow Lumine on LinkedIn.About Lumine Group

Lumine Group is the global leading acquirer of communications & media software businesses. Lumine Group architects the future of connectivity in the communication and media industry by providing an ecosystem with access to a network of global, like-minded professionals, customers, and partners. Lumine Group is a division within Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). Learn more at www.luminegroup.com . About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com . For Further InformationRyan Hill

