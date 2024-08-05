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Volatus Aerospace Appoints Major General (Ret’d) Peter “Pete” Fesler to Advisory Board; Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Andrew Leslie to Chair

Volatus Aerospace Appoints Major General (Ret’d) Peter “Pete” Fesler to Advisory Board; Lieutenant-General (Ret’d) Andrew Leslie to Chair

CBJ Newsmakers

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