Volkswagen Faces Emissions Charges

CBJ — German automaker Volkswagen is facing charges by the Canadian government for allegedly importing cars into this country despite the fact its company executives knew their vehicles violated emissions standards.

In total, Volkswagen faces 58 charges for violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act between 2008 and 2015, when nearly 130,000 vehicles were brought into the country to be sold.

This is just the latest in a litany of problems for Volkswagen over the past five years, which has been dealing with the international embarrassment of admitting to having installed software on 11 million cars worldwide to trick emissions-testing equipment. Caught red-handed, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to charges in the case in the United States in March 2017 and was fined more than $4.3 billion.

