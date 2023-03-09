Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Correction to Private Placement News Release Dated March 6, 2023

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) issues the following new release to correct the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) included in the Units issued pursuant to the private placement that was announced on March 6, 2023. The March 6, 2023, new release stated that the Warrants expire 24 months from the date of issuance, which is incorrect. The Warrants will expire 36 months from the date of issuance.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon’s properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

