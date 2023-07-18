Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Passing of Director Dr. David Madill

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) announces with great sadness that one of its longest standing directors Dr. David Madill has passed away.

Dr. Madill has served as Director of Volt Carbon Technologies (formerly Torch River Resources) since 2006. His lifelong interest in financing of small mining companies led to directorships in publicly traded companies which included: Goldrea Resources Corporation, from 1993 to the 2016; Western Magnesium (formerly Molycor Gold Corporation), from 1997 to the 2016; Meridian Mining (formerly Cancana Resources) from 2008 to 2016; and Beaupre Exploration from 1996 to 2007.

Dr Madill graduated in 1968 with a medical degree from Queens University and subsequently completed an internship at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. During his career, Dr Madill earned a reputation as being one of the best General Practitioners in Victoria. His caring, compassionate, empathetic and humorous approach to life has been missed by many of his patients to this day.

V-Bond Lee President and CEO of Volt Carbon commented “We are greatly saddened by David’s passing. Our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of David as they celebrate his life and mourn his passing. David’s dedication to our company and close friendship with our directors will be greatly missed by our board”

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon’s properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

