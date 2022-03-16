Volt Carbon Technologies Completes Private Placement and Option Grant

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT), with reference to the private placement (the “Private Placement”) announced in its news release on January 24, 2022, is pleased to announce that on March 15, 2022 the Company closed its third and final tranche of the Private Placement by placing an aggregate of 8,000,000 units (“Common Units”) at a price of $0.125 per Common Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00.

Since announced January 24, 2022, the Company raised a total aggregate amount of $2,500,000 by the issuance of 20,000,000 units (“Common Units”) at a price of $0.125 per Common Unit (the “Offering”).

Each Common Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.125 per Share and one half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of two years. The Units will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

The Company intends to pay the 6% cash finder’s fee and issue the non-transferrable finder warrants concurrently with this final closing of the Offering.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 Options to a current Director of the Company and a consultant, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.115 per common share and expire on March 15, 2027.

