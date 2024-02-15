Volvo EX90 makes its Canadian debut at 2024 Canadian International Auto Show Electric City

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars’ all-new, fully electric SUV, will be presented to the Canadian public for the first time at the Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) in Toronto. The highly anticipated fully electric vehicle will be on display at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC) February 16-25, along with an electrified lineup of new and award-winning Volvo Cars, including the Volvo C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge. Volvo Car Canada will be exhibiting within the Electric City space, showcasing the ecosystem that supports a new age of mobility.

A true seven-seat, fully electric SUV, the Volvo EX90 includes the highest level of standard safety in a Volvo car and represents the start of a new era for the brand as it moves ahead on a global ambition to be a fully electric automaker by 2030. The EX90 will be the fourth fully electric vehicle in Volvo Car Canada’s lineup, joining the C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge and the all-new EX30, the company’s smallest ever SUV, designed with sustainability in mind.

The Volvo EX90 rides on a dedicated platform that eliminates the need for luxury car buyers to decide between practicality and full electrification by offering up to 480 kilometers* of tailpipe-emission-free driving range and the ability to charge from 10-80 per cent in about 30 minutes*.

At CIAS, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the C40 and XC40 Recharge around Toronto’s downtown core and on the indoor EV Test Track – a returning feature to this year’s show. Guided by experts, guests will be able to test drive the future of mobility, right inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

A new instant classic in Scandinavian design, the Volvo EX90 defines the principle of form following function:

Safe space technology: The level of standard safety in the Volvo EX90 is higher than any Volvo car before it. It’s designed to understand the driver and its surroundings to help keep you, your loved ones, and others in traffic safer. It is also designed to get smarter and safer over time, as it learns from new data and receives updates over-the-air.

The 2024 Volvo EX90 will be available well-equipped starting at $110,000 with Volvo Car Canada’s One Price Promise. The vehicle is now available online for Canadians to configure and place deposits. For more information on the Volvo EX90 and Volvo Car Canada’s One Price Promise, a fair and transparent shopping experience that’s negotiation-free, both online and in-store for all fully electric vehicles, visit volvocars.ca .

