Vortex Energy Announces $830,000 Charity Flow Through Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) (“Vortex” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered charity flow through private placement of 2,441,178 common shares of the Company (“CS“) at a price of $0.34 per CS for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $830,000.52 (“FT Offering“). The CS issued under the FT Offering are intended to qualify as “flow through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”).

The gross proceeds of the FT Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that are intended to qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures,” as such terms are defined in the Tax Act related to the Company’s Robinsons River Salt Project. Subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) and applicable securities legislation, the Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with the FT Offering‎.

The Company anticipates closing of the FT Offering to occur on or about March 22nd , 2024. Closing of the FT Offering is subject to the Company’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the FT Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is actively evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. ‎Forward-looking information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect ‎current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not ‎limited to, statements with respect to: FT Offering, including as to the timing of closing, if either is to close at all, the anticipated use of proceeds, the ‎payment of finder’s fees, the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, and the statements in regards ‎to the Company’s plans and strategies.‎ The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

