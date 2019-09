Stockholm, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

One of Vostok New Ventures Ltd’s (“Vostok New Ventures” or the “Company”) principal holdings, BlaBlaCar, has today announced it is acquiring Busfor, one of Vostok New Ventures’ other portfolio holdings. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and is expected to occur in Q4 2019.