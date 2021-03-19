Vote in favor of revocation of the union certification following an application by an employee of Laurentian Bank

MONTREAL, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) has been informed today by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) of the results of the vote held among the unionized employees of the Bank. This vote followed a request for revocation of the union certification, filed on December 22, 2020 by an employee of the Bank. Employees voted in favour of revocation by a proportion of 56.6%.

The Union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint following the filing of the decertification application. The CIRB stated that the parties would be called upon in order to discuss the next steps regarding the complaint in light of the voting results. Employees covered by the bargaining certificate remain unionized for the time being.Laurentian Bank will follow any further indications by the CIRB.The union certification covers all unionized employees of Laurentian Bank. These employees work mainly in Quebec branches, as well as some in corporate offices in Montreal.Caution regarding forward-looking statementsWe may, from time to time, make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including in this document and the documents incorporated by reference herein, and in other documents filed with Canadian regulatory authorities or in other written or oral communications. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plans and strategies, priorities and financial objectives, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the anticipated impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19″) pandemic on the Bank’s operations, earnings results and financial performance and statements under the headings “Outlook”, “COVID-19 Pandemic” and “Risk Appetite and Risk Management Framework” contained in our 2020 Annual Report for the year ended October 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”), including the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements typically are identified with words or phrases such as “believe”, “assume”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “project”, “vision”, “expect”, “foresee”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “goal”, “aim”, “target”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “intend” or the negative of these terms, variations thereof

or similar terminology.By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2020 Annual Report under the heading “Outlook”. There is significant risk that the predictions, forecasts, projections or conclusions will prove to be inaccurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, projections or conclusions.We caution readers against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, could influence, individually or collectively, the accuracy of the forward-looking statements and cause actual future results to differ significantly from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to risks relating to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank, our business, financial condition and prospects; technology, information systems and cybersecurity; technological disruption, competition and our ability to execute on our strategic objectives; the economic climate in the U.S. and Canada; accounting policies, estimates and developments; legal and regulatory compliance; fraud and criminal activity; human capital; insurance; business continuity; business infrastructure; environmental and social risk and climate change; and our ability to manage operational, regulatory, legal, strategic, reputational and model risks, all of which are described in more detail in the section titled “Risk Appetite and Risk Management Framework” beginning on page 43 of the 2020 Annual Report, including the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.We further caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties not

currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as at the date hereof, are presented for the purposes of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Bank’s current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Bank’s business and anticipated operating environment and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether oral or written, made by us or on our behalf whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities regulations. Additional information relating to the Bank can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.About Laurentian Bank Financial GroupFounded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.The Group has $45.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $29.2 billion in assets under administration.Information:Fabrice Tremblay

fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca

Office: 514 284-4500, ext. 40020

Cell: 438 989-6070



