Vox Royalty Announces Successful Commencement of Trading and Provides Guidance on Potential Q2-2020 Acquisitions

TORONTO, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vox Royalty Corp (TSXV: VOX) (“Vox” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VOX”, following the previously announced successful closing of the brokered private placement of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of approximately $13.75 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed in connection with the reverse take-over transaction between Vox and AIM3 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMC.P) (“AIM3”), as described in AIM3’s press releases dated March 2, 2020 and April 28, 2020.

As one of the fastest growing royalty companies, Vox’s management is pleased to provide a brief update around potential royalty acquisitions that are currently the subject of advanced negotiations that have the potential to be completed in Q2 2020. Vox currently has four royalty acquisition opportunities under exclusive letters of intent (“LOIs”) and is actively progressing these potential transactions towards definitive binding purchase agreement execution.These four potential transactions include two royalties on producing or near-production mining assets, a feasibility stage royalty and an exploration stage royalty.Executive Vice President – North America, Spencer Cole, remarked: “These four exclusive LOIs are the tip of the iceberg in terms of our advanced deal-flow pipeline. The Vox management team and in-country deal sourcing agents are actively progressing a significant number of other value accretive deals that we hope to announce to the market in the coming months. 80% of management time continues to be focussed on evaluating royalty opportunities over producing and near-production assets with a bias towards gold royalties.”About VoxVox is a growth and precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company that was incorporated under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands as a Special Economic Zone Company on January 22, 2014. Vox holds a portfolio of 36 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. Vox’s interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has royalties and agreements to acquire royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over several long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January-2019, announcing 11 separate royalty transactions.Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking InformationThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” or stating that certain actions, events or results “ may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.The forward looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, information relating to potential acquisitions, the stage and status of the royalties subject to the LOIs, the ability of Vox to continue to complete acquisitions and the ability of the Vox management team to continue to focus on acquisitions. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Vox. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Vox’s actual results, performance or achievements or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:there is no assurance that the royalty acquisitions will be completed;there is no assurance that Vox will be able to continue to successfully negotiate the purchase of royalties; andnew laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; andthe stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities, regardless of its operating performance.Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Vox cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For further information contact:Spencer Cole

Vox Royalty Corp, Executive Vice President – North America

spencer@voxroyalty.com



Kyle Floyd

Vox Royalty Corp, Chief Executive Officer

info@voxroyalty.com

CBJ Newsmakers