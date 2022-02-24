Voxtur Recognized as Top Technology Company by TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company“), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has recognized Voxtur as a 2022 Top 50 company, and a Top 3 company in the Technology sector. The 2022 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers on the Exchange over the last year based on three equally weighted criteria: share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2022 Venture Top 50 Company,” said Jim Albertelli, CEO of Voxtur. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the support of our shareholders as we strive to continually improve the lending process for consumers and grow the Voxtur enterprise.”

To view Voxtur’s overview video recorded as part of the award process, click here . For the complete list of the 2022 TSX Venture 50, click here .

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation, and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com



