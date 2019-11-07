Voyageur Minerals retains Frontier Merchant Capital Group for marketing and financial communication services

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Frontier Merchant Capital Group (“FronTier”) to provide marketing and financial communications services. FronTier is an investor relations and marketing group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. FronTier will assist the company by increasing market awareness for the company using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the company with retail brokers, institutional advisors and life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical focussed industry analysts, in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.Under the terms of the engagement, FronTier has been retained for a 12-month period at CAD $90,000 (plus applicable sales tax) per annum plus direct expenses. The company will also grant 100,000 stock options to the Frontier team at exercisable at price of $0.10 expiring 2 years from date of grant.About VoyageurVoyageur Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) minerals. The current focus is developing barite and Iodine radiocontrast products and developing Bromine based pharmaceutical products.Voyageur’s goal is to generate positive cash flow from operations through its recently signed joint venture with Chief Medical Supply Ltd. – Alberta’s only pharmaceutical manufacturer. The joint venture contemplates turnkey manufacturing, bottling and distribution of Barium radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications. The Company also contemplates a similar Health Canada registration application for Iodine and Bromine products also for medical applications. Voyageur owns 100% interest in three barium sulfate (“Barite”) deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.For further information, please contact:Steven R. Livingston

Cell: (403) 471-1659

Office: (587)-779-6166

steve@voyageurminerals.ca

www.voyageurminerals.caReader Advisory Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will”, “intend,” “anticipates”, “plans” and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated registrations with Health Canada for various pharmaceutical products the Company’s plan to develop, produce and sell certain products, and anticipated cash flows. Although Voyageur believes that expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because Voyageur cannot give any assurances that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of management at the date hereof and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the registrations of ImagingX’s products with Health Canada and the ability to obtain the benefits thereof, the ability of the Company to produce barite from its mineral properties for the key ingredient for ImagingX’s Barium products and delays or changes in plans with the joint venture partner. The Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

