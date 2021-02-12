VR announces $150,000 non-brokered flow-through private placement, and confirms a detailed gravity survey at its Hecla-Kilmer Cu-Au property in Ontario for next month

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the (Company), or (VR), announces a non-brokered flow-through private placement for $150,000. The non-brokered flow-through private placement (“Financing”) will consist of up to 365,854 flow-through shares (“FT Shares”) at a price of $0.41 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $150,000.14.The Company will pay a 6% cash finders fee and will issue 3% finders warrants exercisable at $0.55 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the closing date, and a legal fee of $1,000.VR will use the gross proceeds of the Financing for mineral exploration on its mineral properties in Ontario, and more specifically for a detailed ground-based gravity geophysical survey at the Hecla-Kilmer property planned for next month, in follow-up to the results of the first pass drilling completed last fall (see news release dated December 17, 2020), with the specific goal of identifying high density copper sulfide concentrations within the newly discovered hydrothermal breccia system at H-K to target in the next phase of drilling.Closing Date of the Financing is expected to occur on or before February 26, 2021 and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” or to “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About VR ResourcesVR is an emerging junior exploration company focused on greenfields opportunities in copper and gold (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF). The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration and discovery is the foundation of VR. The Company is focused on exploring large copper-gold mineral systems in the western United States. VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration in Nevada by a Vancouver-based private exploration company. VR is well financed for its exploration strategy. VR owns its properties outright, and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:“Michael H. Gunning”

_____________________________

Dr. Michael H. Gunning, PhD, PGeo

President & CEOForward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward looking statements in this release, for example include but are not limited to: the general use of proceeds, that the Company will complete the financing; that the Company will carry out exploration on its Ontario property.Although the Company believes that the use of such statements is reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



