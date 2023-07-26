VS Digital Health To Launch New Nurse Dispatch Service “MobileMedIV.com” Across the US

Nurse Dispatch Service will make IV Drip Therapy Bookings faster and easier

Customers will have access to top-notch consultation services provided by Registered Nurses, ensuring the highest standard of care

MobileMedIV.com will Soft Launch in August 2023, with initial services of Mobile IV Drips (ie. Vitamins, Energy, Immunity, Detox, Anti-Aging) and IV Shots (ie. Vitamin B12, Weight Loss) will be the initial services available during the soft launch period.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned portfolio company VS Digital Health Inc. (“VS Digital” or the “Company”) in partnership with portfolio company Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”) (TSXV: NURS)(OTCQB: HYDTF)(FSE: SO6) is preparing to launch a new website booking system and market place, supported by a dispatch call centre (the “Dispatch Call Centre”), called “ MobileMedIV.com .” MobileMedIV.com will provide customers a streamlined approach to inquire about services offered, receiving consultations and booking appointments for IV therapy and other services.

Through VS Digital’s partnership with Hydreight, the Company has been actively developing and integrating new technologies and innovative applications to create an efficient and robust platform that enhances the accessibility of mobile health. MobileMedIV.com will serve as a user-friendly platform, allowing seamless inquiries and service booking with a Hydreight Business Partner (“Business Partner”). Furthermore, customers will have access to top-notch consultation services provided by Registered Nurses (“RNs”), ensuring the highest standard of care.

MobileMedIV.com Highlights:

Introducing an Innovative and Streamlined Approach to Inquiries and Service Bookings with Hydreight Business Partners The Dispatch Call Centre is staffed with a team of highly qualified RNs, dedicated to helping customers find the most suitable services for their unique requirements. Hydreight’s RNs provide expert consultations and efficiently schedule appointments with the nearest available Business Partner. Additionally, inquiries can also be made conveniently through an online chat function or via SMS texting, ensuring seamless communication.

MobileMedIV.com will Soft Launch in August 2023, With Initial Services of Mobile IV Drips and IV shots. The company plans to soft launch MobileMedIV.com in August 2023, and expand the range of services being offered by the end of August. IV Drips (ie. Vitamins, Energy, Immunity, Detox, Anti-Aging) and IV Shots (ie. Vitamin B12, Weight Loss) will be the initial services available during the soft launch period.

MobileMedIV.com and Dispatch Call Centre In Partnership with Hydreight, the Company has developed a new website and marketplace to revolutionize the way customers access services. The new booking system will enable customers to effortlessly book appointments or contact the Dispatch Call Centre in order to inquire and book any of the services offered by Business Partners who are on the Hydreight premium package. Customers will have access to a Dispatch Call Centre where a team of qualified RNs will be able to assist customers in finding the right services for their specific needs such as drip therapy, and can receive consultations on the spot. The Dispatch Call Centre Team is also able to book appointments with Business Partners located in their respective vicinity so that inquiries can be turned into active customers in one call.



Given the projected growth of the US home healthcare services market, estimated to reach $153.19 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period , both companies are well positioned to capitalize on this growing trend and further reinforce their position as market leaders.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) component throughout its operations. Our portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. We are also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

