VueReal Inc Announces the Appointment of Industry Veteran and Tech CEO Tim Baxter as Chair of Its Board of Directors

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2023 represents a year of great opportunity as VueReal builds off of the momentum gained from 2022. VueReal remains focused on its vision of enabling new, innovative, and enriching products through a sustainable optoelectronic fabrication process.

The year ahead is poised to deepen our relationships in the automotive, aerospace, industrial, retail, and health markets. With that in mind, VueReal Inc is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Baxter as a board member and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal, said, “We’re excited to announce that Tim Baxter has joined VueReal as both a board member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, through his tenure as CEO of Samsung North America and Senior Executive at Sony and AT&T, in scaling businesses for growth in the electronics world. Tim presently sits on several private and public company boards, holding the role of Chairman for two of those boards. Tim’s strategic mindset and operational know-how will help guide the Board of Directors and organization as we grow and expand our capabilities.”

With the added expertise to our Board and organization, VueReal has set its sights on establishing itself as a critical supplier of optoelectronic devices for strategic and consumer markets, specifically in North America and Europe.

Tim Baxter, Chair of the Board of Directors, said, “I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the organization. We are poised to change the landscape for optoelectronic capabilities around the globe. I look forward to working with the brilliant and talented team at VueReal to make this happen.”

