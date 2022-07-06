VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that it has rebranded its logo, messaging, and website to better illustrate the depth of the organization’s current business operations, and will be using a new trade name “VVC Resources” going forward.

“We think the updated brand represents where the Company is going, while keeping true to the expertise and work ethic that has gotten us to where we are today,” said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. “I am proud of the team for their thoughtful work and see this as another step in our continued evolution and growth.”

Key Takeaway: The Company will now be known as VVC Resources for marketing and communication purposes but will maintain its legal name and stock symbol.

To learn more, visit our updated website at: vvcresources.com.

About VVC Resources

VVC Resources (“VVC”) engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources – specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy.

Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects:

Helium & Other Industrial Gas production in western U.S.

production in western U.S. Copper & Associated Metals operations in northern Mexico.

operations in northern Mexico. Carbon Capture and strategic investments in the energy transition sector.

VVC Resources is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: vvcresources.com.

On Behalf of the board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

