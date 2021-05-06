Wallbridge Continues to Produce Strong Drill Results from its Definition and Expansion Drill Program at Fenelon

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 2021 definition and expansion drill program on the Fenelon Gold Property (“Fenelon” or the “Property”) continues to confirm the grade and geometry of the central portions of the Tabasco-Cayenne and Area 51 Zones and expand the mineralized footprint.

Drilling is currently focusing on various areas within the approximately 1.0 km by 1.2 km central portion of the Fenelon Gold System, in order to collect additional information to expand and better define the mineralization in support of a maiden mineral resource estimate planned for Q3 2021 (Fig. 2). Highlight results from these various areas, released today, include:

Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zone, Definition Drilling: 8.57 g/t Au over 10.35 metres in FA-21-226-W1 and 16.67 g/t Au over 4.55 metres in FA-21-221-W4, with surrounding assays pending (see Figs. 1, 4 and 6);

in FA-21-226-W1 and in FA-21-221-W4, with surrounding assays pending (see Figs. 1, 4 and 6); Area 51, Definition Drilling (near surface above 250 m vertical depth – potential open pit resource): 3.46 g/t Au over 47.50 metres in FA-21-241 (see Figs. 3 and 5);

in FA-21-241 (see Figs. 3 and 5); Area 51, Definition Drilling (below 250 m depth): 284 g/t Au over 0.60 metres in FA-21-226-W1 and 2.09 g/t Au over 24.15 metres in FA-20-215 (see Fig. 5 and 6);

in FA-21-226-W1 and in FA-20-215 (see Fig. 5 and 6); Area 51, Near Surface Southwest Expansion Drilling: 34.99 g/t Au over 5.70 metres, including 351.00 g/t Au over 0.55 metres in FA-20-228 (see Fig. 3);

“The results released today are from multiple target areas and contain a mix of the various mineralization types within the Fenelon Gold System,” stated Attila Péntek, Vice President Exploration of Wallbridge. “The Tabasco-Cayenne intersections are filling in larger gaps between previous intersections in the western part of the known extent of these zones and confirm good underground bulk mining potential, whereas Area 51 yields strong intersections of potentially bulk mineable zones both near surface and underground. Our definition drill program at 75-metre drill spacing is progressing well and we are on track to complete this in-fill drilling by the summer, in support of the maiden mineral resource estimate later this year.”

“In addition, our expansion drill program focusing on growing the known footprint of near surface Area 51 mineralization in support of the open pit component of our 2021 resource estimate has shown good results. Not only have we intersected strong mineralization hosted inside the Jeremie Diorite, but in certain areas the mineralization also extends into the adjacent sedimentary rocks, as exemplified by the high-grade intersection in hole FA-21-228 reported today.”

Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zones, Definition Drill Results

Definition and expansion drilling at a nominal 75-metre drill spacing, targeting the Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zones has been focusing on a strike length of approximately 800 metres and vertical depths between 300 and 1,000 metres in order to define the geometry and grade of the zones and gain information on the structural controls on gold mineralization.

Highlight intersections from this drill program in the Tabasco-Cayenne-Contact Zones, reported today include:

FA-21-226-W1 2.29 g/t Au over 29.40 metres, including 5.85 g/t Au over 8.90 metres in the Contact Zone, and 8.57 g/t Au over 10.35 metres, including 29.94 g/t Au over 2.65 metres in the Tabasco Zone (see Figs. 1, and 4); FA-21-221-W4 16.67 g/t Au over 4.55 metres in the Tabasco Zones (see Figs. 1 and 6); Note: Further assay results around this interval are pending FA-20-215 2.54 g/t Au over 32.50 metres, including 3.87 g/t Au over 9.50 metres, and 3.70 g/t Au over 5.85 metres in the Tabasco Zones (see Figs. 1, and 6); FA-21-230-W1 2.25 g/t Au over 24.80 metres, including 8.15 g/t Au over 4.40 metres in the Tabasco Zone, and 3.61 g/t Au over 8.80 metres, including 5.88 g/t Au over 4.20 metres in the Cayenne Zone(see Figs. 1, and 4); FA-19-094-W3 7.21 g/t Au over 5.05 metres in the Cayenne Zone (see Fig. 1);

Area 51 Definition Drill Results

As our drill holes approach Tabasco-Cayenne, they also transect the Area 51 gold vein network, thereby collecting crucial information from all of these zones as well.

Near surface (down to 250 m vertical depth) highlights from Area 51 zones from the holes reported today include: FA-21-241 3.46 g/t Au over 47.50 metres, including 52.38 g/t Au over 2.50 metres (see Figs. 3 and 5); Note: Further assay results around this interval are pending FA-21-230 0.84 g/t Au over 149.00 metres, including 1.29 g/t Au over 14.10 metres and 141 g/t Au over 0.55 metres (see Figs. 3 and 4); Highlight intersections of Area 51 zones from below 250 m vertical depth reported today include: FA-21-226-W1 284 g/t Au over 0.60 metres (see Fig. 5); Note: Further assay results around this interval are pending FA-20-215 2.09 g/t Au over 24.15 metres, including 19.92 g/t Au over 2.00 metres (see Fig. 6);



Area 51 Expansion Drill Results

In recent weeks, two drill rigs have been focusing on expanding the known footprint of near-surface gold mineralization in the western-southwestern portion of Area 51 in order to grow the open pit resource potential.

Highlight intersections from this program reported today include: FA-20-228 34.99 g/t Au over 5.70 metres, including 351.00 g/t Au over 0.55 metres (see Fig. 3); FA-20-240 1.00 g/t Au over 15.00 metres (see Fig. 3); FA-20-234 0.72 g/t Au over 34.85 metres (see Fig. 3);



2020-2021 Drilling Program Update

In 2021, the Company is planning to complete approximately 170,000 metres of drilling, with a maiden mineral resource estimate at Fenelon anticipated in the third quarter of 2021 (see Wallbridge Press Release dated January 11, 2021). Approximately 10-15% of the drill program will be devoted to regional exploration on the Company’s district-scale, underexplored land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend.

Assay results of 27 drill holes of the 2020/2021 exploration drill program are reported in the Table and Figures below. All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes are posted on the Company’s website under “Current Program” at https://www.wallbridgemining.com/s/fenelon.asp.

Figure 1. Fenelon Gold, Tabasco-Cayenne-Gabbro Zones Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a3db96-7e65-4342-bd87-ea2f7dc81d99

Figure 2. Fenelon Gold, Plan View

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99c4f12f-862f-425d-96c9-8772f19546c9

Figure 3. Fenelon Gold, Zoomed-In Plan View, Surface down to 250 m Depth

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e94950a5-5a3a-4f59-be77-dc2d4c4e9373

Figure 4. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 9975_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d2b79f9-53e8-4c43-9598-04cb3770a5f6

Figure 5. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 10050_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d60f7bb-a1aa-422f-a72e-4821f5ce2c40

Figure 6. Fenelon Gold, Cross Section 10125_E

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9f3440c-0d36-4212-8819-73592038bd9e

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au

Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA-19-086-W5* 323.00 331.00 8.00 1.64 1.64 Area 51 ‒ Laika 10200 FA-19-086-W5 493.00 501.00 8.00 1.70 1.70 Contact Zone 10200 Including… 499.00 501.00 2.00 5.65 5.65 Contact Zone 10200 FA-19-086-W5 536.00 537.00 1.00 6.32 6.32 Contact Zone 10200 FA-19-094-W3 817.00 822.05 5.05 7.21 7.21 VG Cayenne 10200 FA-20-110 53.00 54.00 1.00 7.15 7.15 Area 51 ‒ Orion 9975 FA-20-113* 268.05 288.10 20.05 0.74 0.74 Area 51 ‒ Laika 9975 Including… 268.05 268.85 0.80 6.78 6.78 Area 51 ‒ Laika 9975 FA-20-134 249.50 251.00 1.50 4.78 4.78 Area 51 ‒ Titan 9975 FA-20-181* 307.95 380.80 72.85 1.11 1.11 Area 51 ‒ Laika 10125 Including… 307.95 308.80 0.85 9.60 9.60 Area 51 ‒ Laika 10125 FA-20-207 63.00 64.00 1.00 5.53 5.53 Area 51 9825 FA-20-207 117.55 118.75 1.20 9.86 9.86 Area 51 ‒ MIB 9825 FA-20-207 154.00 156.00 2.00 4.11 4.11 Area 51 ‒ MIB 9825 FA-20-207 251.35 252.00 0.65 16.40 16.40 Tabasco 9825 FA-20-207 322.85 324.25 1.40 5.15 5.15 Tabasco 9825 FA-20-209 No Significant Mineralization(4) 11025 FA-20-210 618.65 625.10 6.45 1.18 1.18 VG Area 51 ‒ Andromeda 10125 FA-20-210 864.65 865.80 1.15 5.22 5.22 Area 51 ‒ Enterprise 10125 FA-20-210 1059.25 1062.00 2.75 2.65 2.65 Tabasco 10125 FA-20-210 1091.50 1094.50 3.00 1.77 1.77 Tabasco 10125 FA-20-211 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9675 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au

Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA‒20‒215 206.00 243.00 37.00 0.75 0.75 VG Area 51‒ Titan 10125 Including… 211.85 227.50 15.65 1.10 1.10 VG Area 51‒ Titan 10125 FA‒20‒215 352.50 379.50 27.00 1.08 1.08 VG Area 51‒ Laika 10125 Including… 352.50 356.60 4.10 1.46 1.46 VG Area 51‒ Laika 10125 And… 373.00 374.50 1.50 9.29 9.29 Area 51‒ Laika 10125 FA‒20‒215 394.50 418.65 24.15 2.09 2.09 VG Area 51‒ Andromeda 10125 Including… 394.50 399.00 4.50 2.11 2.11 Area 51‒ Andromeda 10125 And… 416.65 418.65 2.00 19.92 19.92 VG Area 51‒ Andromeda 10125 FA‒20‒215 803.50 806.50 3.00 1.88 1.88 Contact Zone 10125 FA‒20‒215 869.50 872.50 3.00 3.94 3.94 Contact Zone 10125 FA‒20‒215 896.50 929.00 32.50 2.54 2.54 VG Tabasco 10125 Including… 896.50 906.00 9.50 3.87 3.87 Tabasco 10125 And… 919.65 925.50 5.85 3.70 3.70 VG Tabasco 10125 FA‒20‒215 933.70 939.30 5.60 2.33 2.33 Cayenne 10125 FA‒20‒215 947.30 950.70 3.40 3.87 3.87 Cayenne 10125 FA‒20‒217 465.00 467.00 2.00 9.94 9.94 Area 51‒ Titan 10125 FA‒20‒217 555.30 556.00 0.70 8.65 8.65 Area 51‒ Titan 10125 FA‒20‒217 608.50 611.00 2.50 2.00 2.00 Area 51‒ Laika 10125 FA‒20‒217 696.50 697.00 0.50 23.40 23.40 Area 51‒ Laika 10125 FA‒20‒217 707.35 710.95 3.60 1.93 1.93 Area 51‒ Laika 10125 FA‒20‒217 918.50 920.00 1.50 8.56 8.56 Area 51‒ Interstellar 10125 FA‒20‒217 956.00 957.35 1.35 4.09 4.09 Area 51‒ Interstellar 10125 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au

Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA‒20‒218 903.90 909.00 5.10 2.84 2.84 Area 51‒ MIB 9525 FA‒21‒221 562.00 564.50 2.50 2.29 2.29 Area 51‒ Laika 10125 FA‒21‒221 588.50 589.50 1.00 6.19 6.19 Area 51‒ Laika 10125 FA‒21‒221 604.00 612.00 8.00 2.96 2.96 Area 51‒ Andromeda 10125 FA‒21‒221 1033.50 1035.00 1.50 4.99 4.99 Contact Zone 10050 FA‒21‒221 1055.00 1059.00 4.00 3.34 3.34 Tabasco 10050 Including… 1057.00 1057.75 0.75 9.06 9.06 Tabasco 10050 FA‒21‒221 1095.30 1100.00 4.70 3.22 3.22 Cayenne 10050 Including… 1095.30 1098.20 2.90 4.76 4.76 Cayenne 10050 FA‒21‒221‒W2 1041.20 1043.25 2.05 13.87 13.87 VG Contact Zone 10050 FA‒21‒221‒W4 1067.95 1072.50 4.55 16.67 16.67 VG Tabasco 10125 FA‒21‒222 136.50 137.10 0.60 11.08 11.08 VG Area 51‒ Enterprise 9450 FA‒21‒222 261.50 263.00 1.50 3.77 3.77 Area 51‒ Enterprise 9450 FA‒21‒225 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9900 FA‒21‒226‒W1 656.15 656.75 0.60 284.00 50.00 VG Area 51‒ Andromeda 10050 FA‒21‒226‒W1 953.50 956.50 3.00 3.31 3.31 Area 51‒ Milky Way 9975 FA‒21‒226‒W1 1034.50 1063.90 29.40 2.29 2.29 VG Contact Zone 9975 Including… 1055.00 1063.90 8.90 5.85 5.85 VG Contact Zone 9975 FA‒21‒226‒W1 1084.15 1094.50 10.35 8.57 8.57 VG Tabasco 9975 Including… 1084.15 1086.80 2.65 29.94 29.94 VG Tabasco 9975 FA‒21‒228 124.50 130.20 5.70 34.99 5.95 Area 51‒ Orion 9825 Including… 124.50 125.05 0.55 351.00 50.00 Area 51‒ Orion 9825 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au

Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) FA‒21‒230 50.00 199.00 149.00 0.84 0.50 VG Area 51‒ Titan 9975 Including… 81.25 95.35 14.10 1.29 1.29 Area 51‒ Titan 9975 Which Include… 94.75 95.35 0.60 20.90 20.90 Area 51‒ Titan 9975 And… 126.45 127.00 0.55 141.00 50.00 VG Area 51‒ Titan 9975 And… 175.35 176.30 0.95 11.27 11.27 VG Area 51‒ Titan 9975 FA‒21‒230 679.00 680.00 1.00 5.44 5.44 Area 51‒ Enterprise 9975 FA‒21‒230‒W1 718.00 725.50 7.50 2.43 2.43 VG Area 51‒ Milky Way 9975 FA‒21‒230‒W1 735.35 745.00 9.65 2.63 2.63 VG Contact Zone 9975 Including… 744.00 745.00 1.00 13.26 13.26 VG Contact Zone 9975 FA‒21‒230‒W1 771.00 772.00 1.00 11.01 11.01 VG Tabasco 9975 FA‒21‒230‒W1 791.20 816.00 24.80 2.25 2.25 VG Tabasco 9975 Including… 811.60 816.00 4.40 8.15 8.15 Tabasco 9975 FA‒21‒230‒W1 911.80 920.60 8.80 3.61 3.61 VG Cayenne 9975 Including… 911.80 916.00 4.20 5.88 5.88 VG Cayenne 9975 FA‒21‒232 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9825 FA‒21‒233 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9825 FA‒21‒234 212.20 247.05 34.85 0.72 0.72 Area 51‒ Laika & Andromeda 9750 Including… 215.50 216.90 1.40 7.97 7.97 Area 51‒ Laika 9750 And… 242.00 243.85 1.85 3.65 3.65 Area 51‒ Andromeda 9750 FA‒21‒239 No Significant Mineralization(4) 9600 FA‒21‒240 185.50 200.50 15.00 1.00 1.00 Area 51‒ Andromeda & Interstellar 9675 Including… 185.50 189.00 3.50 3.95 3.95 Area 51‒ Andromeda 9675 Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property, Recent Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To Length Au Au

Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) Including… 185.50 189.00 3.50 3.95 3.95 Area 51‒ Andromeda 9675 FA‒21‒241 40.50 46.00 5.50 0.99 0.99 Area 51‒ Orion 10050 FA‒21‒241 277.00 324.50 47.50 3.46 2.00 VG Area 51‒ Andromeda 10050 Including… 295.35 297.85 2.50 52.38 24.78 VG Area 51‒ Andromeda 10050 FA‒21‒241 455.50 458.50 3.00 5.68 5.68 Area 51‒ Enterprise 10050 FA‒21‒241 483.00 490.50 7.50 1.02 1.02 VG Area 51‒ Enterprise 10050

(1) Table includes only assay results received since the latest press release dated April 29, 2021.

(2) Au cut at: 100 g/t Au for the Tabasco/Contact zones; 60 g/t Au for the Cayenne zones; 50 g/t Au for the Area 51 zones.

(3) Intervals containing visible gold (“VG”).

(4) Metal factor of at least 5 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 1 g/t Au

* Results reported here contain previously announced intervals that were extended due to further in‒fill sampling

Note: True widths are estimated to be 50‒80% of the reported core length intervals.

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing 2021 drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to SGS Canada Inc., AGAT Laboratories Ltd. or Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis. In 2020 samples were submitted to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, along with standards and blanks that are included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at the laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, AGAT and Bureau Veritas samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re‒analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Luiz Amaral, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%‒owned Fenelon Gold property which is located along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Québec. The Company completed approximately 102,000 metres of drilling in 2020 and has begun a fully‒funded 2021 program of approximately 170,000 metres of drilling and 4,800 metres of underground exploration development (Phase 1 of a 10,000‒metre two‒year program). The Company intends to complete a maiden mineral resource on the Fenelon Gold System in the third quarter of 2021.

Wallbridge now holds several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. Wallbridge’s land holdings in Québec along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend are over 900.0 km2, improving Wallbridge’s potential for further discoveries for over 90‒kilometre strike length in this under‒explored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 17.8% shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately‒held company with a portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum‒group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario’s Sudbury Basin.

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.wallbridgemining.com

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA

President & CEO

Tel: (705) 682‒9297 ext. 251

Email: mkord@wallbridgemining.com

Victoria Vargas, B.Sc. (Hon.) Economics, MBA

Investor Relations Advisor

Email: vvargas@wallbridgemining.com

This press release may contain certain “forward‒looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (“Wallbridge” or “Company”) and the environment within which it operates. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Wallbridge, future opportunities and anticipated goals, the Company’s portfolio, treasury, management team, timetable to mineral resource estimation, permitting and the prospective mineralization of the properties, are forward‒looking statements that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, forward‒looking information can be identified by the use of forward‒looking terminology such as “seeks”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “continues”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “projects”, “predicts”, “proposes”, “potential”, “targets” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should” or “might”, “be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

By their nature, forward‒looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other required approval, the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuations in prices of commodities, fluctuations in currency markets, actual results of additional exploration and development activities at the Company’s projects, capital expenditures, the availability of any additional capital required to advance projects, accidents, or pandemic interruptions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‒looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These statements reflect the current internal projections, expectations or beliefs of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward‒looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward‒looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‒looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon by investors as actual results may vary.

Risks and uncertainties about Wallbridge’s business are more fully discussed in the disclosure material filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials and should not place undue reliance on the forward‒looking statements contained in this press release.

Covid‒19 ‒ Given the rapidly evolving nature of the Coronavirus (COVID‒19) pandemic, Wallbridge is actively monitoring the situation in order to continue to maintain as best as possible the activities while striving to protect the health of its personnel. Wallbridge’ activities will continue to align with the guidance provided by local, provincial and federal authorities in Canada. The Company has established measures to continue normal activities while protecting the health of its employees and stakeholders. Depending on the evolution of the virus, measures may affect the regular operations of Wallbridge and the participation of staff members in events inside or outside Canada.

