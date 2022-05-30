WARMIZ Launches Native Token After a Successful Presale, Multiple Utilities to Follow

Toronto, Canada, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WARMIZ, an innovative and revolutionary staking ecosystem that will allow NFT hodlers to use their NFTs as collateral or stake their idle NFTs for a specified amount of time and earn rewards from various ecosystem projects listed on the platform, has launched its native token, $WARMIZ, following a successful presale on GemPad.

WARMIZ presale commenced on GemPad on May 25, 2022 at 18:00 UTC and ended at 19:00 UTC, with a soft cap of 100 BNB and a hard cap of 200 BNB. The hard cap was successfully filled within the first 30 seconds of the presale, which is a record on GemPad. Further details about the presale can be found here.

WARMIZ Ecosystem

WARMIZ is an innovative and breakthrough concept that has been thoroughly and deliberately thought to benefit the rapidly rising WARMIZ holders. It will stimulate the market for purchasing and holding NFTs, making them more appealing to investors.

This project has the market’s best actual APR. Not only that, but individuals will generate passive income from every aspect of the project.

Major utilities of WARMIZ include:

$WARMIZ and NFT Staking: Individuals can securely stake their idle NFTs or $WARMIZ and receive automatic airdrops to their wallets, with the possibility of receiving an additional random NFT. To know more about starking, visit https://staking.warmiz.com/.

Individuals can securely stake their idle NFTs or $WARMIZ and receive automatic airdrops to their wallets, with the possibility of receiving an additional random NFT. To know more about starking, visit https://staking.warmiz.com/. WARMIZ Finance: The system has a gamified compounding architecture. The staking APY would be highly beneficial for the holders by encircling the crypto market with its creative methods.

The system has a gamified compounding architecture. The staking APY would be highly beneficial for the holders by encircling the crypto market with its creative methods. WARMIZ Launchpad: WARMIZ offers to launch new NFT or crypto ventures through its platform for potential new projects. Each consecutive sale incentivizes the entire buyer chain.

WARMIZ offers to launch new NFT or crypto ventures through its platform for potential new projects. Each consecutive sale incentivizes the entire buyer chain. WARMIZ Game: The free play-to-earn game will reshape the gaming industry by incorporating a revolutionary mining play integration. NFT and $WARMIZ are integrated in-game, each with its own marketplace and loot prizes. The game is going to be launched on 3 different devices. IOS, Android and PC.

The free play-to-earn game will reshape the gaming industry by incorporating a revolutionary mining play integration. NFT and $WARMIZ are integrated in-game, each with its own marketplace and loot prizes. The game is going to be launched on 3 different devices. IOS, Android and PC. WARMIZ Merchandise: WARMIZ is teaming with Belogi’s firms to provide a high-quality merchandise marketplace for players and holders. Everyone will be able to buy $WARMIZ or fiat currency. Every purchase will automatically donate 10% to the LP, allowing the project to expand even further. Merchandise will include t-shirts, rugs, artwork, and much more.

Furthermore, WARMIZ will also offer Innovative Custom Mining that allows players to earn while playing. Everyone plays a game for fun, but no one genuinely plays and earns money unless they are successful at streaming and have a huge following. WARMIZ’s innovation is a great addition to the blockchain. Players may now agree to the conditions of custom mining in-game and allow the game to use their powerful computers for only the amount played in-game, thanks to this innovative method. Players can choose between earning $WARMIZ or a token of their choosing.

WARMIZ Economy

WARMIZ’s native token ($WARMIZ) is a transferable representation of ascribed utility functions defined in the project’s protocol/code, and is intended to be used purely as an interoperable utility token on the project’s all-in-one ecosystem.

$WARMIZ can be earned by participating in the game, trading, staking NFTs, and staking the token itself. It may also be earned as a reward during special events and competitions. Every $WARMIZ owner can use their tokens on anything in the ecosystem.

Tokenomics

$WARMIZ is a BEP-20 token that intends to connect to numerous networks. This token grants access to all of the tools issued by the project.

The entire 8% Buy tax and 12% Sell tax is split into 4 portions:

15% for project development

15% for staking, airdrops, and rewards

53% for marketing and small parts of development.

17% automatically transferred to the LP

WARMIZ Contract: 0x9C8f9bdb032c0129Da74458a9C5CE93329973876

Furthermore, WARMIZ is collaborating with several celebrities, streamers & YouTubers, crypto influencers, advertisements on crypto platforms, and working on press and social media marketing to help grow the project and reach new heights.

For more information about WARMIZ, visit the project’s official website, whitepaper, and social media platforms.

About WARMIZ

WARMIZ is an innovative and revolutionary concept, deeply and strategically brainstormed to benefit the exponentially increasing holders of WARMIZ. It will further fuel the market of buying and holding NFTs, making them lucrative to investors.

WARMIZ believes that cryptocurrency will never stop expanding and is delighted to be joining its fellow outstanding projects in this industry. WARMIZ intends to alter people’s perceptions about a cryptocurrency initiative. It has a very long vision and will strive day and night to shake this storm.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Reddit | GitHub | YouTube

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



CBJ Newsmakers