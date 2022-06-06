WCM recognizes 18 senior leaders driving equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian finance at the 2022 Champions of Change Gala

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Women in Capital Markets (WCM), a national not-for-profit created to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in finance is pleased to celebrate the 18 corporate leaders who are the recipients of WCM’s 2022 Champions of Change Award. This award recognizes excellence in leadership, commitment and creativity in advancing equality in the Canadian finance industry.

The WCM Champions of Change will receive their awards at WCM’s annual Gala, which brings together the most senior leaders in finance to celebrate progress towards equity, diversity, and inclusion. The Covid-19 pandemic revealed persistent gender inequities, and the leaders recognized this year are finding new and innovative ways to build and support diverse and equitable workplaces. This year’s Champions of Change Gala is about renewing those commitments to change made during the pandemic, sustaining the momentum required for change, and refreshing our resolve to challenge the status quo.

The 2022 Gala will be held at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto on June 8th at 6 pm EDT and features keynote speaker Douglas Turnbull, Vice Chairman and Country Head, Canada, DBRS Morningstar and Ontario’s first Poet Laureate, Randell Adjei.

Congratulations to WCM’s 2022 Champions of Change:

Silvio Stroescu – Head, Wealth Digitech Transformation and President, BMO InvestorLine, BMO Wealth Management

Lynn Maki – Managing Director, Global Markets, BMO Capital Markets

Kathy Butler – Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets (BC) and Co-Head of Technology & Innovation Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets.

Ryan Fan – Managing Director & Vice-Chair, Global Markets, CIBC Capital Markets

Andrew Cherry – Head of Global Markets, Canada, HSBC Securities Canada Inc.

Valerie Lemieux – Managing Director, Head of Institutional Clients Group, Canada, Sustainable Finance Lead, Global Banking & Markets, HSBC

Irene Lopes – AVP & HR Partner, Manulife Investment Management

Leo Zerilli – Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management

Sean St. John – Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income, Co-Head of Risk Management Solutions, National Bank

Maude Leblond – Managing Director & Head, Financial Institutions & Securitization, National Bank

Jo Taylor – President & CEO, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

Emily O’Donohue – Director and Associate General Counsel, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

Sue Mezzanotte – Managing Director and Deputy Head of Global Credit, RBC Capital Markets

Mat Owens – Managing Director, Quantitative & Technology Services, RBC Capital Markets

Loretta Marcoccia – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Chris Manning – Senior Vice President, Global Business Payments, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank

Tamara Finch – Executive Managing Director & Global Head of Financial Sponsors, TD Securities

Tim Wiggan – Vice Chair and Co-Head of Global Markets, TD Securities, and Executive Vice President, TD Bank Group

“The pandemic is redefining the way we work. Creating more flexible and inclusive workplaces remains critical as we manage pandemic risks,” said Lara Zink, President and CEO of WCM. “Our sponsors continue to apply the lessons learned and are committed to increasing the representation of women-identifying professionals in finance. We are pleased that WCM’s Champions of Change are supporting WCM’s mission while leading efforts to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion in their organizations.”

About WCM

WCM is a national not-for-profit organization founded in 1995. We execute our mission through:

Building equity literacy Amplifying diverse talent Uniting Canada’s finance industry

Our partners include the major Canadian bank-owned dealers, independent and foreign dealers, asset managers, insurance firms, major pension plans, regulatory agencies, exchanges, and advisory firms. Our community of 3,500 professional and student members makes WCM the largest network of professionals in Canadian finance who have come together to vote for increased equity, diversity and inclusion.

