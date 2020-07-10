WE Charity Under Fire

CBJ — It turns out that members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family were paid almost $300,000 over the last four years to speak at WE Charity events.

Trudeau’s mother Margaret Trudeau spoke at nearly 30 events and was paid $250,000 in honorariums over the course of four years, beginning in 2016.

The WE charity group is now at the centre of an intense ethics investigation involving the prime minister.

Earning far less was Trudeau’s younger brother Alex, who was paid about $32,000 for eight appearances.

WE was formerly known as Free the Children, an international youth empowerment charity that was founded in 1995 by brothers Marc and Craig Kielburger.

