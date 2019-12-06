Wealth Minerals to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wealth”) (TSXV: WML; OTCQX: WMLLF; SSE: WMLCL; Frankfurt: EJZN) announces it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10 at 3:00PM PST / 6:00PM EST. Tim McCutcheon, President of Wealth Minerals, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Tim McCutcheon said, “We are once again looking forward to participating at the LD Micro Main Event for the second year in a row. This is an excellent opportunity for Wealth to showcase our company and projects to investors in a great forum atmosphere. Having just announced a strategic partnership with Uranium One ( https://wealthminerals.com/news/wealth-minerals-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-uranium-one-group/ ), Wealth has put in place all the tools to develop into a major lithium company, a truly exciting time for us, which I will share at the LD Micro Main Event.”To request a meeting with Tim McCutcheon, please email: tmccutcheon@wealthminerals.com View Wealth Minerals’ profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WML.V About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.“This year’s Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors,” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well.”The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects, namely copper and nickel, where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation.Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .On Behalf of the Board of Directors ofWEALTH MINERALS LTD.“Hendrik van Alphen”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

