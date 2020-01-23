Wealthsimple for Advisors Joining Purpose Advisor Solutions to Create Leading Canadian Independent Wealth Platform

Combined business to provide advisors access to leading software and digital services

Agreement unites two experienced teams and technology to further strengthen leadership in advisor services in CanadaTORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Purpose Advisor Solutions (“PAS”) and Wealthsimple for Advisors (“W4A”) announced they are combining into a single, advisor focused business with Purpose Advisor Solutions acquiring the W4A business to provide enhanced technology-enabled portfolio and account solutions.Purpose Advisor Solutions, which is majority owned by Purpose Financial, delivers an end-to-end solution to simplify advisor practices and offers wealth firms and advisors modern and intuitive tools that integrate digital workflows across CRM, portfolio management, reporting, compliance and trading.“We help advisors succeed with an end-to-end wealth platform solution that gives them the freedom to focus on managing their business and to build deeper, long-term client relationships,” said Jeff Gans, CEO, Purpose Advisor Solutions. “We’re excited to bring together two dedicated, leading advisor businesses to accelerate our technology-enabled offering and deliver a more robust client experience. Both our firms have a common vision to enable advisors to thrive in a digital marketplace. We have spent significant time understanding the needs of holistic wealth advisors – and have delivered CRM, portfolio management, investment and other tools to help them efficiently manage their practices.” The combination of two of Canada’s leading wealth management platforms will bring together dedicated teams, innovative technology and operational efficiencies to provide one advisor-centric business that will unlock new business possibilities for entrepreneurial advisors and independent investment firms in Canada. It will also allow Purpose Advisor Solutions to scale and accelerate investments in the future of wealth management technology with powerful tools to enhance advisors’s path to success. Additionally, the move will provide advisors with access to leading software and digital services, including portfolio management, financial planning, insurance solutions and other banking services.J-F Courville, CEO, Wealthsimple for Advisors, and Dave Nugent, Chief Client Officer, Wealthsimple for Advisors, will join as managing partners of Purpose Advisor Solutions to provide leadership and deep wealth experience to help drive the business forward.“We are committed to advancing the advisor industry by elevating the quality and accessibility of services through powerful technology,” says J-F Courville, CEO, Wealthsimple for Advisors.“Together with Purpose Advisor Solutions, we can offer a richer, deeper and more focused advisor business that will ultimately have an even greater impact on their businesses and their clients lives,” added Courville.“Our goal has been and always will be to elevate the quality of and access to advice in Canada,” concluded Dave Nugent, Chief Client Officer, Wealthsimple for Advisors.“Now, more than ever, our combined value proposition enhances the options for Canadian advisors and portfolio managers looking for true independence and the ability to streamline their business,” Gans concluded.About Purpose Advisor SolutionsPurpose Advisor Solutions’ end-to-end solution simplifies advisors’ practices and makes it easier to give clients what they need and expect — honest, independent advice and a seamless service experience. In addition to an innovative, modern technology platform and robust portfolio management, Purpose Advisor Solutions offers access to practice management and consulting to ensure a successful transition and ongoing development of advisor practices. To learn more about Purpose Advisor Solutions and how they help independent investment advisors discover a better way to do business, visit www.purposeadvisorsolutions.com About Wealthsimple for AdvisorsWealthsimple for Advisors is focused on providing simple and insightful, technology-enabled solutions to advisors and financial planners. Wealthsimple provides investment, savings and tax services to more than one million Canadians. To learn more about Wealthsimple and Wealthsimple for Advisors, visit www.wealthsimple.com and www.wealthsimple.com/advisors For further information please contact:Keera Hart

Kaiser Lachance Communications

Tel: 647-725-2520 x 221

Email: keera.hart@kaiserlachance.com This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.

CBJ Newsmakers