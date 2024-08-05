WEB3 Meets Edtech as Geninfinity Introduces Blockchain Identity Tools for All Users

Geninfinity introduces a secure system that lets users create digital identities and manage their educational records independently. This new feature empowers individuals to control access to their achievements while supporting privacy and trust in online learning environments.

Photo Courtesy of Geninfinity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geninfinity Education has launched blockchain identity tools for its entire user base, bringing Web3 technology into the education sector. The new tools allow students, educators, and creators to build a secure digital identity, manage credentials, and protect their intellectual property through blockchain-secured assets. This update supports a shift toward user-controlled identity, giving individuals more authority over their personal data and learning records.

The platform’s blockchain identity system assigns each user a unique digital identifier, which stores achievements, projects, and credentials in an encrypted format. Users decide what information to share and with whom, helping protect privacy and reduce risks of data misuse. Every project or credential uploaded to Geninfinity receives a time-stamped blockchain record, making it easy to verify authorship and ownership. This system also supports digital wallets for credentials, allowing users to access and share their verified achievements with schools, employers, or collaborators.

Blockchain technology is changing how digital identity is managed by offering tamper-proof, decentralized records that do not rely on a central authority. This means users can maintain control over their data, decide what to share, and keep their information secure from unauthorized access.

Decentralized identity solutions, such as those used by Geninfinity, help reduce fraud and streamline verification, making it easier for users to prove their skills and achievements. These systems are gaining traction in education, finance, and other sectors where secure, user-owned identity is critical.

Ava Tian, founder of Geninfinity, commented, “We want every user to feel confident that their digital identity and achievements are truly theirs. Blockchain gives our community a stronger sense of ownership and trust.”

“Our goal is to make it simple for creators and students to manage their credentials and share them with the right people, without extra steps or paperwork,” Scott Venton, co-founder of Geninfinity added.

Industry experts observe that decentralized identity systems are becoming more common as privacy concerns and data breaches increase. Blockchain-based identity management allows users to grant permissions, maintain privacy, and avoid the risks of centralized databases.

As more organizations adopt these tools, regulatory frameworks are expected to adapt to support privacy and user consent. Geninfinity’s move reflects this trend, aiming to give its community a reliable, future-ready platform for learning, building, and recognition.

Geninfinity Education offers a decentralized, AI-powered platform for collaborative project development. The platform uses blockchain technology to secure digital credentials and supports a community of creators, students, and educators. Geninfinity’s mission is to help users build, own, and showcase their skills and achievements in a transparent and secure environment.

