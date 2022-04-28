Web3 Ventures Completes Strategic Investment in Encrypted Wallet-to-Wallet On-Chain Messaging Company By-Lines

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web3 Ventures Inc. (“W3V” or the “Company”), a platform company focused on incubating, accelerating, and developing world class projects and applications for the decentralized web, is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment in encrypted wallet-to-wallet on-chain messaging company By-Lines.

Founded by a world class design and engineering team from Harvard, By-Lines is building the missing communications platform for web3, making it possible to send and receive encrypted messages to and from any crypto wallet and supporting integrations with web2 platforms like Telegram and Discord.

By-Lines is focused on more than simply attaching a wallet identity to chat – they are building a web3 native messaging experience: DAOs can suddenly send all of their token holders a DM or an airdrop, their members can vote inside their group chat, and a user can spin up a chat with all the people who hold a specific token or NFT, allowing effortless token-gated access to communities and channels, unlocking significant utility and value on the decentralized web.

Web3 Ventures sees vast potential for By-Lines to experience a rapid acceleration in user adoption and become the leading web3 encrypted communication technology, while also being well positioned as a synergistic partner to the projects, companies, and applications that W3V is developing and accelerating internally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kirill Kompaniyets, Director

For further information, please contact

Kirill Kompaniyets

Telephone: (416) 418-6949

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include “forward-looking information” (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company’s business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company’s management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.



CBJ Newsmakers