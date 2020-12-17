WeedMD Launches Terpene-Infused Saturday Cannabis-branded Vaporization Products

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it is expanding its Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio with the launch of its new one-gram, 510-thread vaporization (“vape”) products in Ontario, to be sold under its Saturday Cannabis (“Saturday”) branded line-up.

WeedMD's terpene-infused Saturday vapes include flavoured strains: Lemon Haze and Sour Pineapple available in 510-thread cartridges. Products will be available to consumers via the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) beginning in late December 2020."The launch of our newest flavour-forward vapes is a great way to cap off the year as we continue to expand our Cannabis 2.0 portfolio with Saturday-branded products," said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO. "As we keep executing on our commercial growth plans, we're thrilled to design and formulate products that will continue to enhance the market appeal of our brands and meet the ever-evolving tastes and needs of discerning consumers nationwide."Produced at WeedMD's extraction hub in Aylmer, Ontario using its own input biomass, Saturday-branded vapes join the Company's premier line of Color Cannabis adult-use vapes now available to provincial retailers and consumers. Earlier this fall, Color-branded, Pedro's Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze 510 vape cartridges launched in Canada's largest retail distributor, the OSC, along with Color-branded pre-roll products, in two-packs of 0.35g units reflecting consumer preference for single-session pre-rolls. Color's terpene-infused vapes landed in the "Top 5" status when compared to over 30 available vape brands during their first week of availability at the OCS.To learn more about terpenes, visit blog here. Information about upcoming corporate events can be found here. Access WeedMD's latest investor deck here. About WeedMD Inc.WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, ON, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD's direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors' market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

All product images and labels are provided for information and illustrative purposes only, and do not represent the actual cannabis product, product label, or its appearance.Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE



