WeedMD Shareholders Approve the $25 Million Strategic Equity Investment, Subscription Receipts Exercise from LiUNA Pension Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce that its shareholders voted in favour of the resolutions (“Shareholder Resolutions”) approving; 1) the private placement and exercise of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) with the LiUNA Pension of Central and Eastern Canada (“LPF”) for gross proceeds of $25 million, which was completed as part of WeedMD’s acquisition of Starseed Holdings Inc. (“Starseed”); and 2) the board nomination rights and voting covenants with certain shareholders of the Company. With the approvals, the Subscription Receipts automatically convert into 23,079,763 WeedMD common shares and results in the creation of a new control person as defined under the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).

The two WeedMD Shareholder Resolutions were approved by 99.3% and 99.1% respectively, by votes cast by eligible shareholders either in person or represented by proxy at the meeting in accordance with the requirements of the TSX-V."The overwhelming vote in favour of this transaction and the $25 million equity investment has fortified WeedMD's balance sheet and provides accretive capital to execute growth initiatives for the Company's long-term success," said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman of WeedMD. "On behalf of WeedMD and Starseed, I'd like to thank our shareholders, employees, customers and patients for their confidence in the newly-integrated Company and in our partner, LiUNA Pension Fund. Together we will build continued value and stability for all our stakeholders."About WeedMD Inc.WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. WeedMD also operates CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeedMD Inc., from the Company's fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario production facility which specializes in cannabis extraction and processing. With the recent acquisition of Starseed Medicinal Inc., a medical-centric licensed holder with operations in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD's direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships across the seniors' market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where its adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

Email: marianella@weedmd.com To learn more, visit us at www.weedmd.com Forward Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD’s Annual Information Form dated June 21, 2019 (the “AIF”) and other disclosure documents of WeedMD filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF and other disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

