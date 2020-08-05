WeedMD Signs Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Produce Mary’s Medicinals Premium Line of Wellness Products

Award-winning products to be manufactured by CX Industries in Canada starting Q4 2020, for sale across all WeedMD’s medical and adult-use channels

The addition of topicals, transdermal patches, and gel pens expands WeedMD’s line of Cannabis 2.0 products for exclusive distribution to consumers across all Canadian marketsTORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive licensing, manufacturing and distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with premium, U.S.-based cannabis wellness house, MM Technology Holdings, LLC, owner of Mary’s Brands, and the acclaimed product line, Mary’s Medicinals (“Mary’s Brands” or “Mary’s”).Under the terms of the Agreement, as Mary’s sole Canadian partner, WeedMD will manufacture a suite of Mary’s Medicinals’ products in-house with its own input biomass at its state-of-the-art extraction hub CX Industries later this year. WeedMD will also market, sell and distribute Mary’s Medicinals’ products across Canada’s provincial adult-use and direct-to-consumer medical channels as it looks to expand new cannabis offerings to address an underserved wellness and medical market segment. Widely recognized for its innovative portfolio of delivery methods, Mary’s suite of cannabis products includes transdermal gels and patches and topicals. “As we move into the next level of product development, it’s imperative that we strategically partner with established brands that share our core values and Mary’s Brands offers a superior product line that is backed by a team truly dedicated to ensuring the quality, integrity and efficacy of its product offerings,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “We’re proud to be selected as Mary’s exclusive Canadian producer and distributor. With our cultivation platform and CX extraction operations fully ramped-up, there’s the added pride of developing these renowned products in-house as we expand with new cannabis formats into a lucrative, yet underserved consumer segment.”“We’re thrilled to be partnering with WeedMD and its CX extraction team as we execute on our long-term growth strategy to expand the Mary’s Medicinals brand into Canada,” said Jacques Panis, CEO of Mary’s Brands. “Our continued desire to innovate on additional product offerings makes this partnership fitting as we look to collaborate with a strong, experienced team that brings unparalleled expertise in cultivation and extraction along with a proven ability to capture unique, next-level distribution channels.”Check here for upcoming corporate events and to access WeedMD’s latest Investor Presentation and latest Corporate Update Video .About Mary’s BrandsMary’s Brands, founded in 2013 and known for its award-winning transdermal technology found in its cannabis patch and transdermal dispensing gel pen, is dedicated to pioneering and delivering natural, THC, CBD and other cannabinoid-infused products to positively impact the lives of both people and pets. To learn more about Mary’s Brands, visit Mary’s Medicinals here .About WeedMD Inc.WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary which specializes in cannabis extraction from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.Follow WeedMD, Color Cannabis & Starseed: LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/weedmd

