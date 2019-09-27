WeedMD to Host Media and VIP Open House to Showcase Harvest of its Outdoor-Cultivated Cannabis

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to confirm it has commenced harvesting its inaugural outdoor-cultivated cannabis crop located on 27 acres at its state-of-the-art facility in Strathroy, Ontario. With over 35 varietal strains cultivated outside, the harvesting process will run over a four week period as the plants complete their grow cycles. Outdoor Harvest video here .

The Company will host an open house for representatives of the media, local area dignitaries, business leaders and financial analysts in recognition of the ongoing outdoor harvest on Thursday, October 3rd in Strathroy, Ontario. As one of Canada's most established cultivators of quality-produced cannabis, WeedMD's flagship operations includes a 610,000 square foot hybrid greenhouse and processing facility. The equally impressive outdoor grow covering over 27 acres is slated to produce the most prolific outdoor harvest in the industry to date. WeedMD's CEO Keith Merker, Chief Cannabis Officer Derek Pedro and the leadership team will kick-off the event at 11:00am local time. Specific details including ways to RSVP and sign-up for complimentary transportation for media, analysts and guests travelling from Toronto or London, Ontario can be found here.Please note, in accordance with Health Canada's security and safety regulations, access to the site will be strictly controlled. Only registered and approved media representatives and specially invited and registered guests will be permitted to access the secured site.About WeedMD Inc.WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse and outdoor facility located in Strathroy, ON. The Company also operates CX Industries, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeedMD Inc. CX operates out of the Company's fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario production facility which specializes in cannabis extraction and processing. WeedMD has a multi-channeled distribution strategy that includes selling directly to medical patients, strategic relationships across the seniors' market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where WeedMD's adult-use brand Color Cannabis is sold.

Senior Consultant, Halo & Co.

Tel: 416-268-2148

Email: deborah@haloandco.co Marianella delaBarrera

VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Email: marianella@weedmd.com To learn more, visit us at www.weedmd.comForward Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD’s Annual Information Form dated June 21, 2019 (the “AIF”) and other disclosure documents of WeedMD filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF and other disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

