WeedMD Wins Award for London’s Best Places to Work 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has been named winner in the large-size business category of London’s Best Places to Work 2020 awards program, presented by London Inc. Magazine .

“These awards recognize employers in the southwestern Ontario area that have gone above and beyond to create outstanding workplace environments,” said Gord Delamont, founder and editor of London Inc. Magazine. “In recognition of this achievement, we are pleased to showcase WeedMD in the Best Places to Work 2020 feature cover story and we congratulate them for promoting a positive and trusting workspace that motivates staff to produce quality products to drive success.”“This award is truly meaningful for the WeedMD team because our own employees nominated and championed the vote. Our people strategy is built on a strong sense of community that fosters pride, passion and collaboration at every level,” said Josephine DesLauriers, SVP of People, WeedMD. “We are thrilled to be selected as one of London’s Best Places to Work. Our highly engaged employee base remains the backbone of our world-class cannabis cultivation platform that now spans three production sites and two corporate offices, including our newly-minted London office.”The annual awards recognize top workplaces in the London, Ontario region based on a comprehensive workplace survey conducted by Ahria Consulting, a human resources management consulting firm. Winners are chosen through a survey evaluation of multiple employee engagement metrics, including employee commitment, effort, and interest. WeedMD is a winner in the large-size business category.WeedMD is currently nominated as a finalist for the London Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards – in the Best Agricultural Business Category. The winners will be announced on March 25, 2020 in London. Last year, WeedMD was named the top licensed producer in Indeed’s Hottest Places to Work according to Indeed job seekers.Access WeedMD’s investor presentation here .About WeedMD Inc.WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. WeedMD also operates CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of WeedMD Inc., from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario production facility which specializes in cannabis extraction and processing. With the recent acquisition of Starseed Medicinal Inc., a medical-centric licensed holder with operations in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships across the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where its adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.Follow WeedMD, Color Cannabis & Starseed: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weedmd/

Forward Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expect”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate” and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “would” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD’s Annual Information Form dated June 21, 2019 (the “AIF”) and other disclosure documents of WeedMD filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF and other disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

