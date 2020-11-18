Welbi launches new contact tracing feature to help senior living communities reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases

Keeping senior living communities safe and healthy. Always.

Welbi, a technology company focused on improving the lives of older adults, has just launched an instant contact tracing capability to help limit and contain the spread of COVID-19.OTTAWA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Welbi is excited to announce our new contact tracing feature to help identify, contain, and limit, the spread of COVID-19 among Canada’s most vulnerable population, seniors living in older adult communities. This innovation is critical when time is of the essence and someone in a senior living community is suspected of having an infectious disease. Making sure that people who might have been exposed to the virus do not interact with others is critical to protect communities from further spread. Identifying everyone an individual may have come in contact with is no quick feat. Currently, contact tracing has proven to be extremely difficult and time-consuming which has a direct impact on a rapid response. Infection prevention and control, IPAC, is a serious focus within senior living communities, and this announcement comes on the heels of provinces, like Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, allocating increased funding toward IPAC measures in older adult communities.“We’ve listened to our clients and now offer a smart and accurate one-click contact tracing capability,” says Elizabeth Audette-Bourdeau, CEO and Co-Founder at Welbi. “With just one click – literally – Welbi can show you every resident or staff member who came in contact with a specific individual, when and where. The goal is simple, to save lives in older adult communities with a rapid response.”Welbi’s contact tracing solution was launched enabling administrators to quickly, effectively, and efficiently trace who might have been exposed within their community. These contact tracing capabilities will dramatically decrease the impact and spread of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases. With just one click, Welbi generates a list of who could have been potentially exposed to the virus during the daily activities, whether it is a staff member or resident. Communities will know instantly who needs to be isolated, tested, monitored, and who may be at greater or less risk. This allows senior living communities to take a proactive approach, preventing further spread and impact on the lives of their residents and staff members.About WelbiWelbi helps senior living communities deliver exceptional and unique life experiences with our state-of-the-art recreational platform. Our award-winning, user-friendly software automates hundreds of hours of administrative tasks while helping recreation teams gain a deep and holistic understanding of their residents, increasing quality of life and occupancy rates. For more information, visit welbi.co, facebook.com/welbi.co, or twitter.com/welbi_co.Media ContactsMark Jeremiah

Marketing and Communications Lead

Welbi

Phone: 613-805-9656

mark@welbi.co



CBJ Newsmakers