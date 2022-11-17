WellnessLiving Added to Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500™ List for the Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellnessLiving, the leading all-in-one software solution for fitness and wellness businesses, ranked #442 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

This is the second consecutive year WellnessLiving has graced the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ list featuring the fastest-growing companies in technology, fintech, and energy tech in North America.

“This year’s Technology Fast 500™ list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” says Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

WellnessLiving’s CEO and Co-Founder, Len Fridman, credits the company’s 272% revenue growth to their customer-focused approach and vision to provide the fitness and wellness industry with the tools, resources, and support they need to manage and grow their businesses—a truly all-in-one solution.

“2022 has been a momentous year for WellnessLiving,” says Fridman. “From releasing some incredible programs and resources that support our community like the Stand with Studios Grant Program to securing a $66.0 million investment from McCarthy Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking, we are honored to be named as one of Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ companies for the second year in a row. Our customers and their success are at the center of everything we do. I would like to thank them for all their support as we continue to grow.”

Despite post-pandemic challenges and economic uncertainty, the overall $4.7 trillion Global Health, Active Lifestyle & Outdoors (“HALO”) sector, as defined by Credit Suisse’s research group, has a bright future ahead and can expect an influx of growth over the next several years as more people make their health a top priority. Forecasts predict that the boutique fitness segment is expected to grow 450% by 2028 with Pilates, Yoga, Meditation, MedSpa, Workout Recovery and High Intensity Interval Training (“HIIT”) Boot Camps leading the multi-unit growth.

Over the next 12 months, WellnessLiving plans to enhance its built-in marketing automation and reporting tools, streamline their customer experience, and develop strategic integration partnerships to help business owners attract, convert, and retain more clients, resulting in stronger unit economics and more investment capital infused into organic growth from strong operators with branded concepts fueling consumer demand.

“As the past year has shown us, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges,” says Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “Each year, I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500™ rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

In order to be eligible for the Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies are required to own proprietary intellectual property or technology that’s sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of their operating revenues. Companies must have current-year operating revenues of at least USD $5 million and base-year operating revenues of USD $50,000 minimum.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness and wellness industry. Trusted by over 5,000 business owners and more than 15 million users worldwide, WellnessLiving is the only software solution you need to manage and grow your business. Their affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use platform equips fitness and wellness business owners with all the features and tools they need to attract, convert, and retain more clients. From online booking and purchases to studio management, WellnessLiving has it all. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fast-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. For more information, visit www.fast500.com

Contact Information:

Noelle Beauregard

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

1-888-668-7728

Related Images

Image 1: WellnessLiving Logo

WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness and wellness industry. Trusted by over 5,000 business owners and more than 15 million users worldwide.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers