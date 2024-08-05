Wellspring Cancer Support Foundation Launches New Programming Geared to Young Adults Facing Cancer

Toronto, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With cancer rates rising among individuals aged 18 to 40, Wellspring Cancer Support Foundation is responding with a significant expansion of its programming specifically designed for young adults navigating a cancer diagnosis.

Young adults with cancer often find themselves in a support gap – too old for pediatric care and frequently underserved by programming geared toward older adults. They face unique physical, emotional, social, and financial challenges, including career disruption, fertility concerns, and heightened isolation during treatment and recovery.

Earlier this year, Wellspring introduced two pilot initiatives: Young Adult Brain Fog and the Young Adult Breast Cancer Support Group, both available online. These have received positive feedback for their relevance and impact.

According to Asli Taskin, a 32-year old Wellspring participant, “Being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer at the age of 31 was shocking. My friends were all building their careers, and all of a sudden, I had this burden I had to deal with. It felt lonely and overwhelming. When I joined the support groups at Wellspring, I felt like I found my community. Everyone listened to me and helped me get through treatment. I gained new friends I could relate to, and so many skills to help me cope.”

Building on that momentum, Wellspring is launching additional online young adult-focused programs this fall, including Yoga, Body Image and Healing Journey programs. Wellspring is also starting to offer more evening programs and continues to expand its self-paced webinar recordings.

In addition, Wellspring offers a series of online Be Well Talks on topics specific to the Young Adult population. On October 29, the talk will focus on Mental Health in Adolescents and Young Adults with Cancer, and on November 5, the topic will be Navigating Fertility and Cancer as a Couple.

“These programs are designed to meet young adults where they are—in their lives, in their treatment journeys, and in their search for meaningful support,” said Amanda Smart, Chief Mission Officer at Wellspring. “By creating space for young adults to connect with one another and explore healing in community, we’re reinforcing what every cancer patient deserves to hear: You are not alone.”

All programs are free of charge and do not require a medical referral.

To learn more about Wellspring’s young adult programming, visit https://wellspring.ca/program/young-adult-support/.

Wellspring Cancer Support: Wellspring Cancer Support is a leading network of charities helping Canadians live better with cancer. Through our nationwide online platform and in-person centres in Ontario and Alberta, Wellspring offers over 50 evidence-based programs covering the emotional, physical, and practical challenges of a cancer diagnosis. Wellspring’s services are free of charge with no need for a medical referral. If you or your loved one has cancer, you need Wellspring. Learn more at wellspring.ca.

