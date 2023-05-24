Wesdome Drilling Southeast of Kiena Mine Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Underground Target; Returning 2.3 G/T Gold Over 72 M Core Length

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces surface exploration drilling results from the Shawkey and Dubuisson zones located east of the Kiena Mine at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Since 2021, surface exploration at Kiena has been ramping up with the initial focus on exploration targets proximal to the Kiena Mine. Initially, these drilling programs have been completed along strike (Shawkey zones) or east (Dubuisson zones) from the Kiena mine within the prospective Jacola Formation in order to discover gold-rich zones that could provide additional feed for the Kiena mill. Most recently, surface drilling 2-3 kilometres southeast of the Kiena mine has identified wide zones of low grade gold mineralization potentially amenable to bulk tonnage underground mining similar to other operations in the region (see Figure 1).

Shawkey Zone

Initial surface drilling completed along strike and deeper than the previously mined Shawkey 10 zone (Old Shawkey mine on Figure 2), intersected wide zones of alteration and mineralization with one hole (S-21-831) returning 2.3 g/t Au over 72.0 m within a diorite (Figure 2). Mineralization, which consists of disseminated pyrite with locally visible gold is associated with stockwork of white narrow quartz-carbonate and tourmaline veins with associated albite and sericite alteration cross-cutting diorite (Figure 3). The mineralization defines a large, low-grade zone defined by increased percentage of stockwork veins and gold grades rather than by individual veins and shear zones. Notably, this style of mineralization and alteration, hosted in diorite, is different from the Kiena Mine further to the west.

The diorite hosted gold mineralization at Shawkey has been extended to 200 metres up dip and along strike (holes S-21-823 and S-22-852) and remains open along strike to the north-west as well as down dip. Highlights of the recent drilling northwest to the Shawkey 10 Zone are listed below and are summarized in Table 1.

Hole S-21-831: 2.3 g/t over 72.0 m core length (2.1 g/t Au capped*)

Hole S-21-823: 2.3 g/t Au over 29.4 m core length (2.1 g/t Au capped*)

Hole S-21-852: 3.0 g/t Au over 20.1 m core length (3.0 g/t Au capped*)

* All assays capped at 35 g/t. Au. True width cannot be estimated at this stage of the exploration program as the exploration model is not updated for Shawkey.

Dubuisson Zone

Recent drilling and updating 3D modelling of the Dubuisson Zone has confirmed that the mineralization occurs along shear zones (DUB Zone 1, 2 and 3) and at their intersections. Shear zones are mainly located at the contact between diorite and ultramafic rocks or crosscut diorite. Mineralization is characterized by disseminated pyrite (traces to 7%) with visible gold occurring locally in quartz-carbonate and tourmaline veins (stockwork). Albite and chlorite alteration occur in veins selvages (Figure 4).

Highlights of the recent drilling at Dubuisson Zone are listed below and are summarized in Table 2.

Hole DB-22-001 (New Zone) : 5.0 g/t Au over 24.0 m core length (4.6 g/t Au capped*)

Hole DB-22-002 (DUB Zone 1): 5.0 g/t Au over 9.3 m core length (5.0 g/t Au capped*, 4.6 m true width)

Hole DB-22-003 (DUB Zone 2): 9.8 g/t over 25.2 m core length (9.8 g/t Au capped*, 17.2 m true width)

Hole DB-22-004 (DUB Zone 3): 11.4 g/t Au over 4.2 m core length (11.4 g/t Au capped*, 2.6 m true width)

* All assays capped at 50 g/t Au. True widths are estimated based on 3D model construction. True width cannot be estimated at this stage of the exploration program for DB-22-001.

Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO commented, “We are pleased with the recent surface exploration results at Shawkey and Dubuisson zones which could potentially increase our resource base in areas adjacent to the mine. These zones present an opportunity to provide a second source of mill feed for the underutilized Kiena mill. Additionally, these zones remain open at depth and along strike and require further exploration. Both of these zones are proximal to the 33 level track drift development that extends over 3 kilometres east of the Kiena mine shaft towards the Dubuisson Zone. These results also continue to show the potential of discovering new zones elsewhere on the Kiena property with more exploration and improving our understanding of the geology.

Elsewhere at the Kiena mine, the Company is following up on multiple initial discoveries made last year, including the south limb of the A Zone and several adjacent hanging wall zones which remain outside the current mineral reserves. Further, the excavation of an exploration ramp from surface to access the near-surface Presqu’ile Zone is expected to proceed in H2 2023 after the required permits are secured.

These exploration results, combined with strong execution of the ramp development to Kiena Deep, pave the way for increased production growth in 2024 and beyond.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled and reviewed by Denys Vermette, P. Geo., (OGQ #564) Exploration Manager of the Company, and a “Qualified Persons” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Lachine (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact: Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop Board Chair & Interim CEO VP Investor Relations



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits of achieving commercial production at Kiena, the Company’s expected capital expenditure in 2023, the timing around reaching the Kiena Deep A Zone, the Company’s ability to be cash flow positive and its annual production run rate. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Surface Drilling Assay and Composite Results for Shawkey Zone

Composites

SHAWKEY ZONE 10

0.5 gt over 3m Hole Sector From To Core length Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) S-21-822 Zone 10 316.5 325.5 9.00 1.51 1.51 S-21-823 Zone 10 348.6 378 29.40 2.27 2.09 S-21-831 Zone 10 402 474 72.00 2.32 2.07 Incl. 432.2 439 6.80 3.20 3.20 Incl. 447 451 4.00 3.82 3.82 Incl. 455 463.5 8.50 4.02 4.02 S-21-837 Zone 10 419 432.5 13.50 0.57 0.57 S-22-840 Zone 10 395.1 407.25 12.15 0.83 0.83 S-22-842 Zone 10 344.8 348.5 3.70 3.30 3.30 S-22-852 Zone 10 330.5 350.6 20.10 3.00 3.00 Incl. 330.5 332.7 2.20 8.70 8.70 Incl. 336.6 340.8 4.20 6.74 6.74 S-22-853 Zone 10 339 341.5 2.50 2.71 2.71 Zone 10 372.0 380.9 8.90 1.61 1.61 Zone 10 389.0 394.5 5.50 1.01 1.01 Zone 10 484.7 487.5 2.80 2.92 2.92 S-22-854 Zone 10 234.8 242.5 7.70 1.74 1.74 Zone 10 379.5 384 4.50 1.47 1.47 S-22-855 Zone 10 469.8 480.4 10.60 1.39 1.39 Zone 10 508.2 515.3 7.10 2.34 2.34



Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-21-822 316.5 318 1.5 1.25 1.25 Zone 10 S-21-822 318 319.5 1.5 0.5 0.5 Zone 10 S-21-822 319.5 321 1.5 0.64 0.64 Zone 10 S-21-822 321 322.3 1.3 0.1 0.1 Zone 10 S-21-822 322.3 323.2 0.9 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-822 323.2 324 0.8 0.18 0.18 Zone 10 S-21-822 324 325.5 1.5 6.51 6.51 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-21-823 348.6 350.1 1.5 4.2 4.2 Zone 10 S-21-823 350.1 350.6 0.5 0.93 0.93 Zone 10 S-21-823 350.6 351.1 0.5 2.6 2.6 Zone 10 S-21-823 351.1 352.5 1.4 0.6 0.6 Zone 10 S-21-823 352.5 354 1.5 0.98 0.98 Zone 10 S-21-823 354 355.5 1.5 0.2 0.2 Zone 10 S-21-823 355.5 357 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-823 357 358.5 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-823 358.5 360 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-823 360 361.5 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-823 361.5 363 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-823 363 364.3 1.3 0.18 0.18 Zone 10 S-21-823 364.3 365.8 1.5 1.81 1.81 Zone 10 S-21-823 365.8 367 1.2 2.25 2.25 Zone 10 S-21-823 367 367.5 0.5 0.68 0.68 Zone 10 S-21-823 367.5 368.8 1.3 4.59 4.59 Zone 10 S-21-823 368.8 370 1.2 0.49 0.49 Zone 10 S-21-823 370 370.8 0.8 3.77 3.77 Zone 10 S-21-823 370.8 372.1 1.3 2.46 2.46 Zone 10 S-21-823 372.1 373.5 1.4 0.2 0.2 Zone 10 S-21-823 373.5 375 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-823 375 376.4 1.4 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-823 376.4 377.3 0.9 40.8 35 Zone 10 S-21-823 377.3 378 0.7 0.27 0.27 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-21-831 402 403.5 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-831 403.5 405 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-831 405 406.1 1.1 0.04 0.04 Zone 10 S-21-831 406.1 406.9 0.8 0.02 0.02 Zone 10 S-21-831 406.9 408.4 1.5 0.36 0.36 Zone 10 S-21-831 408.4 409.6 1.2 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-831 409.6 410.6 1 0.06 0.06 Zone 10 S-21-831 410.6 411.9 1.3 49.1 35 Zone 10 S-21-831 411.9 413.3 1.4 0.03 0.03 Zone 10 S-21-831 413.3 414.6 1.3 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-831 414.6 416.1 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-831 416.1 417.6 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-831 417.6 418.5 0.9 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-831 418.5 419.6 1.1 0.05 0.05 Zone 10 S-21-831 419.6 421.1 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-831 421.1 422.1 1 0.04 0.04 Zone 10 S-21-831 422.1 423.2 1.1 0.05 0.05 Zone 10 S-21-831 423.2 424.5 1.3 0 0 Zone 10 S-21-831 424.5 426 1.5 0.29 0.29 Zone 10 S-21-831 426 426.6 0.6 0.08 0.08 Zone 10 S-21-831 426.6 427.2 0.6 6.1 6.1 Zone 10 S-21-831 427.2 427.9 0.7 0.09 0.09 Zone 10 S-21-831 427.9 428.7 0.8 5.19 5.19 Zone 10 S-21-831 428.7 430 1.3 0.02 0.02 Zone 10 S-21-831 430 431 1 0.15 0.15 Zone 10 S-21-831 431 432.2 1.2 0.23 0.23 Zone 10 S-21-831 432.2 433 0.8 2.23 2.23 Zone 10 S-21-831 433 434.2 1.2 1.78 1.78 Zone 10 S-21-831 434.2 435.2 1 2.13 2.13 Zone 10 S-21-831 435.2 436.3 1.1 7.63 7.63 Zone 10 S-21-831 436.3 437 0.7 0.56 0.56 Zone 10 S-21-831 437 437.8 0.8 6.64 6.64 Zone 10 S-21-831 437.8 439 1.2 1.33 1.33 Zone 10 S-21-831 439 440.1 1.1 0.02 0.02 Zone 10 S-21-831 440.1 441.1 1 0.03 0.03 Zone 10 S-21-831 441.1 442.6 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-831 442.6 443.5 0.9 0.07 0.07 Zone 10 S-21-831 443.5 444.1 0.6 0.06 0.06 Zone 10 S-21-831 444.1 444.6 0.5 0.45 0.45 Zone 10 S-21-831 444.6 445.7 1.1 0.08 0.08 Zone 10 S-21-831 445.7 447 1.3 0.03 0.03 Zone 10 S-21-831 447 448.4 1.4 6.27 6.27 Zone 10 S-21-831 448.4 449.5 1.1 3.92 3.92 Zone 10 S-21-831 449.5 451 1.5 1.45 1.45 Zone 10 S-21-831 451 452 1 0.29 0.29 Zone 10 S-21-831 452 453 1 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-21-831 453 454.2 1.2 0.13 0.13 Zone 10 S-21-831 454.2 455 0.8 0.2 0.2 Zone 10 S-21-831 455 455.5 0.5 5.96 5.96 Zone 10 S-21-831 455.5 456.6 1.1 1.27 1.27 Zone 10 S-21-831 456.6 457.6 1 0.7 0.7 Zone 10 S-21-831 457.6 458.5 0.9 2.66 2.66 Zone 10 S-21-831 458.5 460 1.5 8.06 8.06 Zone 10 S-21-831 460 461.1 1.1 2.32 2.32 Zone 10 S-21-831 461.1 462 0.9 1.98 1.98 Zone 10 S-21-831 462 463.5 1.5 6.86 6.86 Zone 10 S-21-831 463.5 465 1.5 1.78 1.78 Zone 10 S-21-831 465 466.2 1.2 3.54 3.54 Zone 10 S-21-831 466.2 467.2 1 2.57 2.57 Zone 10 S-21-831 467.2 468 0.8 2.76 2.76 Zone 10 S-21-831 468 468.8 0.8 1.84 1.84 Zone 10 S-21-831 468.8 470.2 1.4 2.42 2.42 Zone 10 S-21-831 470.2 471 0.8 2.25 2.25 Zone 10 S-21-831 471 472.5 1.5 0.7 0.7 Zone 10 S-21-831 472.5 474 1.5 1.2 1.2 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-837 419 420.2 1.2 1.4 1.4 Zone 10 S-22-837 420.2 421.6 1.4 0.36 0.36 Zone 10 S-22-837 421.6 423.1 1.5 0.59 0.59 Zone 10 S-22-837 423.1 424.5 1.4 0.5 0.5 Zone 10 S-22-837 424.5 426 1.5 0.43 0.43 Zone 10 S-22-837 426 427.1 1.1 0.5 0.5 Zone 10 S-22-837 427.1 428.1 1 0.28 0.28 Zone 10 S-22-837 428.1 428.9 0.8 0.28 0.28 Zone 10 S-22-837 428.9 430.1 1.2 0.44 0.44 Zone 10 S-22-837 430.1 431.5 1.4 0.49 0.49 Zone 10 S-22-837 431.5 432.5 1 1.04 1.04 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-840 395.1 396.1 1 5.64 5.64 Zone 10 S-22-840 396.1 397.5 1.4 0.36 0.36 Zone 10 S-22-840 397.5 399 1.5 0.08 0.08 Zone 10 S-22-840 399 400.5 1.5 0.18 0.18 Zone 10 S-22-840 400.5 402 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-840 402 403.5 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-840 403.5 405 1.5 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-840 405 405.8 0.8 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-840 405.8 407.25 1.45 2.42 2.42 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-842 344.8 345.3 0.5 0.27 0.27 Zone 10 S-22-842 345.3 346 0.7 0.08 0.08 Zone 10 S-22-842 346 347 1 11.4 11.4 Zone 10 S-22-842 347 348.5 1.5 0.42 0.42 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-852 330.5 331.5 1 18.95 18.95 Zone 10 S-22-852 331.5 332.1 0.6 0.17 0.17 Zone 10 S-22-852 332.1 332.7 0.6 0.14 0.14 Zone 10 S-22-852 332.7 334.1 1.4 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-852 334.1 335.1 1 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-852 335.1 336.6 1.5 0.17 0.17 Zone 10 S-22-852 336.6 337.6 1 1.38 1.38 Zone 10 S-22-852 337.6 339 1.4 16.6 16.6 Zone 10 S-22-852 339 340.3 1.3 2.2 2.2 Zone 10 S-22-852 340.3 340.8 0.5 1.64 1.64 Zone 10 S-22-852 340.8 341.8 1 0.26 0.26 Zone 10 S-22-852 341.8 342.8 1 0.85 0.85 Zone 10 S-22-852 342.8 343.8 1 0.51 0.51 Zone 10 S-22-852 343.8 345 1.2 0.08 0.08 Zone 10 S-22-852 345 346.3 1.3 1.56 1.56 Zone 10 S-22-852 346.3 347 0.7 5.44 5.44 Zone 10 S-22-852 347 348.2 1.2 0.6 0.6 Zone 10 S-22-852 348.2 349.2 1 0.51 0.51 Zone 10 S-22-852 349.2 349.8 0.6 0.35 0.35 Zone 10 S-22-852 349.8 350.6 0.8 4.46 4.46 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-853 339 339.7 0.7 3.86 3.86 Zone 10 S-22-853 339.7 340.9 1.2 0.44 0.44 Zone 10 S-22-853 340.9 341.5 0.6 5.89 5.89 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-853 372 373.5 1.5 1.15 1.15 Zone 10 S-22-853 373.5 374.5 1 0.08 0.08 Zone 10 S-22-853 374.5 375 0.5 1.97 1.97 Zone 10 S-22-853 375 375.6 0.6 0.72 0.72 Zone 10 S-22-853 375.6 376.5 0.9 1.45 1.45 Zone 10 S-22-853 376.5 378 1.5 0 0 Zone 10 S-22-853 378 379 1 0 0 Zone 10 S-22-853 379 379.9 0.9 0.15 0.15 Zone 10 S-22-853 379.9 380.9 1 9.65 9.65 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-853 389 390 1 0.91 0.91 Zone 10 S-22-853 390 391 1 0 0 Zone 10 S-22-853 391 392 1 1.23 1.23 Zone 10 S-22-853 392 393 1 0.87 0.87 Zone 10 S-22-853 393 394.5 1.5 1.7 1.7 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-853 484.7 485.5 0.8 9.67 9.67 Zone 10 S-22-853 485.5 486.5 1 0.42 0.42 Zone 10 S-22-853 486.5 487.5 1 0.03 0.03 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-854 234.8 236 1.2 2.91 2.91 Zone 10 S-22-854 236 237.3 1.3 5.9 5.9 Zone 10 S-22-854 237.3 238.5 1.2 0.45 0.45 Zone 10 S-22-854 238.5 239.4 0.9 0.49 0.49 Zone 10 S-22-854 239.4 240.2 0.8 0.35 0.35 Zone 10 S-22-854 240.2 241 0.8 0.35 0.35 Zone 10 S-22-854 241 242.5 1.5 0.47 0.47 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-854 379.5 380.5 1 0.32 0.32 Zone 10 S-22-854 380.5 381.5 1 5.78 5.78 Zone 10 S-22-854 381.5 382.5 1 0.31 0.31 Zone 10 S-22-854 382.5 384 1.5 0.13 0.13 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-855 469.8 471.1 1.3 2.14 2.14 Zone 10 S-22-855 471.1 472 0.9 0.02 0.02 Zone 10 S-22-855 472 472.5 0.5 9.61 9.61 Zone 10 S-22-855 472.5 474 1.5 1.16 1.16 Zone 10 S-22-855 474 475.5 1.5 0.14 0.14 Zone 10 S-22-855 475.5 476.2 0.7 4.39 4.39 Zone 10 S-22-855 476.2 477.5 1.3 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-855 477.5 478.2 0.7 0.22 0.22 Zone 10 S-22-855 478.2 479.4 1.2 0.32 0.32 Zone 10 S-22-855 479.4 480.4 1 1.58 1.58 Zone 10 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (35 g/t Au) Sector S-22-855 508.2 509.4 1.2 2.13 2.13 Zone 10 S-22-855 509.4 510.3 0.9 0.42 0.42 Zone 10 S-22-855 510.3 511.2 0.9 0.02 0.02 Zone 10 S-22-855 511.2 512.5 1.3 7.35 7.35 Zone 10 S-22-855 512.5 513.9 1.4 0.01 0.01 Zone 10 S-22-855 513.9 515.3 1.4 2.93 2.93 Zone 10



Table 2: Kiena Complex Surface Drilling Assay and Composite Results for Dubuisson Zone

Composites

DUBUISSON ZONE

3 gt over 3m Hole No. Name zone From

(m) To

(m) Core length

(m) Estimated

true width

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut grade

(50 g/t Au) DB-22-001 NEW AREA 73.0 97.0 24.00 5.01 4.60 DUB_2 194.5 202.5 8.00 5.55 8.14 8.14 DB-22-002 NEW AREA 159.3 164.6 5.30 3.90 3.90 NEW AREA 175.3 181.0 5.70 4.06 4.06 DUB_1 201.6 210.9 9.30 4.59 4.98 4.98 DUB_2 241.9 247.5 5.60 3.02 11.96 11.87 DB-22-003 NEW AREA 72.3 75.7 3.40 4.12 4.12 NEW AREA 87.0 93.5 6.50 3.50 3.50 DUB_2 184.5 209.7 25.20 17.22 9.80 9.80 Incl. 185.7 189 3.30 2.05 17.26 17.26 Incl. 191 194 3.00 1.91 10.42 10.42 Incl. 201.7 209.7 8.00 5.47 12.95 12.95 DB-22-004 DUB_3 250.5 254.7 4.20 2.57 11.43 11.43 DB-22-005 DUB_3 257.7 263.1 5.40 3.51 5.17 5.17 DB-22-009 NEW AREA 452.3 457.9 5.60 3.27 3.27 DB-22-011 NEW AREA 28.7 47.0 18.30 5.44 5.44 Incl. 39.5 47.0 7.50 7.51 7.51 NEW AREA 68.7 75.6 6.90 4.54 4.54

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-001 73 74 1 10 10 NEW AREA DB-22-001 74 75 1 0.17 0.17 NEW AREA DB-22-001 75 76 1 6.39 6.39 NEW AREA DB-22-001 76 77.3 1.3 9.9 9.9 NEW AREA DB-22-001 77.3 78 0.7 0.1 0.1 NEW AREA DB-22-001 78 79 1 58.8 50 NEW AREA DB-22-001 79 80 1 1.98 1.98 NEW AREA DB-22-001 80 81 1 1.54 1.54 NEW AREA DB-22-001 81 82.05 1.05 1.96 1.96 NEW AREA DB-22-001 82.05 83 0.95 0.81 0.81 NEW AREA DB-22-001 83 84 1 1.62 1.62 NEW AREA DB-22-001 84 85 1 0.02 0.02 NEW AREA DB-22-001 85 86.2 1.2 0.02 0.02 NEW AREA DB-22-001 86.2 87.6 1.4 3.03 3.03 NEW AREA DB-22-001 87.6 88.6 1 5.89 5.89 NEW AREA DB-22-001 88.6 90 1.4 0.16 0.16 NEW AREA DB-22-001 90 91 1 2.94 2.94 NEW AREA DB-22-001 91 92 1 3.97 3.97 NEW AREA DB-22-001 92 93 1 3.01 3.01 NEW AREA DB-22-001 93 93.8 0.8 0.59 0.59 NEW AREA DB-22-001 93.8 94.8 1 0.35 0.35 NEW AREA DB-22-001 94.8 95.8 1 0 0 NEW AREA DB-22-001 95.8 97 1.2 2.26 2.26 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-001 194.5 196 1.5 1.3 1.3 DUB_2 DB-22-001 196 197 1 0.46 0.46 DUB_2 DB-22-001 197 198 1 0.96 0.96 DUB_2 DB-22-001 198 199.5 1.5 28.2 28.2 DUB_2 DB-22-001 199.5 201 1.5 11.6 11.6 DUB_2 DB-22-001 201 202.5 1.5 1.39 1.39 DUB_2 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-002 159.3 160.4 1.1 5.48 5.48 NEW AREA DB-22-002 160.4 161.4 1 6.52 6.52 NEW AREA DB-22-002 161.4 162.4 1 2.1 2.1 NEW AREA DB-22-002 162.4 163.4 1 4.73 4.73 NEW AREA DB-22-002 163.4 164.6 1.2 1.06 1.06 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-002 175.3 176.5 1.2 6.21 6.21 NEW AREA DB-22-002 176.5 177.6 1.1 5.01 5.01 NEW AREA DB-22-002 177.6 178.6 1 2 2 NEW AREA DB-22-002 178.6 180 1.4 4.11 4.11 NEW AREA DB-22-002 180 181 1 2.4 2.4 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-002 201.6 203 1.4 2.91 2.91 DUB_1 DB-22-002 203 204 1 6.42 6.42 DUB_1 DB-22-002 204 205 1 10.55 10.55 DUB_1 DB-22-002 205 206.2 1.2 0.5 0.5 DUB_1 DB-22-002 206.2 207.2 1 12.45 12.45 DUB_1 DB-22-002 207.2 208.1 0.9 2.25 2.25 DUB_1 DB-22-002 208.1 209.1 1 2.6 2.6 DUB_1 DB-22-002 209.1 210.4 1.3 0.07 0.07 DUB_1 DB-22-002 210.4 210.9 0.5 14.95 14.95 DUB_1 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-002 241.9 243 1.1 1.93 1.93 DUB_2 DB-22-002 243 244 1 50.5 50 DUB_2 DB-22-002 244 245 1 0.13 0.13 DUB_2 DB-22-002 245 246.2 1.2 9.02 9.02 DUB_2 DB-22-002 246.2 247.5 1.3 2.6 2.6 DUB_2 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-003 72.3 73.7 1.4 2.17 2.17 NEW AREA DB-22-003 73.7 75 1.3 7.69 7.69 NEW AREA DB-22-003 75 75.7 0.7 1.38 1.38 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-003 87 88.5 1.5 6.25 6.25 NEW AREA DB-22-003 88.5 89.5 1 0.83 0.83 NEW AREA DB-22-003 89.5 90.5 1 1.78 1.78 NEW AREA DB-22-003 90.5 91.5 1 1.68 1.68 NEW AREA DB-22-003 91.5 92.8 1.3 0.74 0.74 NEW AREA DB-22-003 92.8 93.5 0.7 11.65 11.65 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-003 184.5 185.7 1.2 1.4 1.4 DUB_2 DB-22-003 185.7 187 1.3 29.6 29.6 DUB_2 DB-22-003 187 188 1 9.14 9.14 DUB_2 DB-22-003 188 189 1 9.33 9.33 DUB_2 DB-22-003 189 190 1 2.25 2.25 DUB_2 DB-22-003 190 191 1 2.97 2.97 DUB_2 DB-22-003 191 192 1 4.48 4.48 DUB_2 DB-22-003 192 193 1 21.9 21.9 DUB_2 DB-22-003 193 194 1 4.87 4.87 DUB_2 DB-22-003 194 195 1 0.07 0.07 DUB_2 DB-22-003 195 196 1 7.36 7.36 DUB_2 DB-22-003 196 197 1 2.86 2.86 DUB_2 DB-22-003 197 197.9 0.9 0.38 0.38 DUB_2 DB-22-003 197.9 198.9 1 32.9 32.9 DUB_2 DB-22-003 198.9 199.9 1 2.58 2.58 DUB_2 DB-22-003 199.9 200.7 0.8 1.93 1.93 DUB_2 DB-22-003 200.7 201.7 1 0.63 0.63 DUB_2 DB-22-003 201.7 202.5 0.8 11.75 11.75 DUB_2 DB-22-003 202.5 203.5 1 40.5 40.5 DUB_2 DB-22-003 203.5 204.5 1 14.05 14.05 DUB_2 DB-22-003 204.5 205.7 1.2 1.82 1.82 DUB_2 DB-22-003 205.7 206.7 1 1.14 1.14 DUB_2 DB-22-003 206.7 207.7 1 15.2 15.2 DUB_2 DB-22-003 207.7 208.7 1 17.25 17.25 DUB_2 DB-22-003 208.7 209.7 1 3.89 3.89 DUB_2 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-004 250.5 251.5 1 8 8 DUB_3 DB-22-004 251.5 252.5 1 3.05 3.05 DUB_3 DB-22-004 252.5 253.7 1.2 4.03 4.03 DUB_3 DB-22-004 253.7 254.7 1 32.1 32.1 DUB_3 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-005 257.7 258.2 0.5 1.03 1.03 DUB_3 DB-22-005 258.2 259.4 1.2 1.48 1.48 DUB_3 DB-22-005 259.4 260.4 1 1.66 1.66 DUB_3 DB-22-005 260.4 261.2 0.8 0.07 0.07 DUB_3 DB-22-005 261.2 262.1 0.9 0.04 0.04 DUB_3 DB-22-005 262.1 263.1 1 23.9 23.9 DUB_3 Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-009 452.3 453.3 1 6.52 6.52 NEW AREA DB-22-009 453.3 454.5 1.2 1.98 1.98 NEW AREA DB-22-009 454.5 455.5 1 0.96 0.96 NEW AREA DB-22-009 455.5 456.4 0.9 7.82 7.82 NEW AREA DB-22-009 456.4 457.4 1 0.02 0.02 NEW AREA DB-22-009 457.4 457.9 0.5 1.44 1.44 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-011 28.7 29.7 1 7.81 7.81 NEW AREA DB-22-011 29.7 30.7 1 0.09 0.09 NEW AREA DB-22-011 30.7 31.7 1 29.5 29.5 NEW AREA DB-22-011 31.7 32.6 0.9 0.41 0.41 NEW AREA DB-22-011 32.6 33.6 1 2.86 2.86 NEW AREA DB-22-011 33.6 34.6 1 0.14 0.14 NEW AREA DB-22-011 34.6 36 1.4 1.44 1.44 NEW AREA DB-22-011 36 37 1 0.31 0.31 NEW AREA DB-22-011 37 38.5 1.5 0.02 0.02 NEW AREA DB-22-011 38.5 39.5 1 0.06 0.06 NEW AREA DB-22-011 39.5 40.5 1 2.83 2.83 NEW AREA DB-22-011 40.5 42 1.5 1.2 1.2 NEW AREA DB-22-011 42 43 1 0.13 0.13 NEW AREA DB-22-011 43 44 1 39.4 39.4 NEW AREA DB-22-011 44 45 1 3.72 3.72 NEW AREA DB-22-011 45 45.9 0.9 0.1 0.1 NEW AREA DB-22-011 45.9 47 1.1 7.59 7.59 NEW AREA Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut grade (50 g/t Au) Name zone DB-22-011 68.7 69.7 1 12.25 12.25 NEW AREA DB-22-011 69.7 70.7 1 1.3 1.3 NEW AREA DB-22-011 70.7 72 1.3 4.95 4.95 NEW AREA DB-22-011 72 73 1 1.1 1.1 NEW AREA DB-22-011 73 74 1 3.69 3.69 NEW AREA DB-22-011 74 74.8 0.8 3.26 3.26 NEW AREA DB-22-011 74.8 75.6 0.8 4.91 4.91 NEW AREA

