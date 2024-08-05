West Red Lake Gold Expands High-Grade Zone in South Austin with 36.85 g/t Au over 6.9m, 92.39 g/t Au over 2m and 8.79 g/t Au over 15.5m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

“The high-grade panel of gold mineralization the team is currently defining and expanding in South Austin has been delivering exceptional grades and thicknesses,” said Shane Williams, President & CEO. “Archaean lode-gold vein systems like Madsen are well known for having pockets of mineralization that are often discrete, very high-grade and require tight-spaced drilling to properly define. The success we are having in South Austin with the underground definition program underscores the importance of getting the drills deeper in the system and into high priority areas of the deposit so that additional high-grade pockets and lenses can be discovered, drilled off and integrated into the mine plan.”

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade South Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 474,600 ounces (“oz”) grading 8.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 31,800 oz grading 8.7 g/t Au.

These results further expand on the high-grade panel of gold mineralization within South Austin, which has been a key focus of definition drilling in 2025 (Figure 1). The results highlighted from drill bay 09-4300 have increased confidence in the eastern portion of the lens, while drilling from the 11-4420 drill station has helped to validate the lens down plunge to the east. Additional results from this area were previously announced on May 27, 2025, where drilling returned 61.51 g/t Au over 12.1m, 43.54 g/t Au over 8.35m and 24.61 g/t Au over 11.2m and on February 26, 2025, where drilling returned 114.26 g/t Au over 10.6m, 77.90 g/t Au over 3m and 24.48 g/t Au over 8.5m.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ddd594a-c830-48be-a008-32837eacbda3

FIGURE 1. Long section highlighting Top Three intercepts announced in 2025 from infill drilling stations in South Austin Zone, including top three highlights from current press release. New South Austin high-grade panel has been outlined in red[1].

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOUTH AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM25D-11-4420-024 Intersected 6.9m @ 36.85 g/t Au, from 79.1m to 86.0m, Including 0.6m @ 12.17 g/t Au, from 79.1m to 79.7m, Also including 3m @ 81.23 g/t Au, from 82m to 85m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz-carbonate veinlets (Figure 2).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5192a01-cad8-45a0-b5e1-1e23e8fb516e

Figure 2. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-024.

Hole MM25D-11-4420-009 Intersected 2m @ 92.39 g/t Au, from 80.3m to 82.3m, Including 1m @ 183.79 g/t Au, from 81.3m to 82.3m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within an early, recrystallized blue-grey quartz vein (Figure 3).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c4a38dc-3a71-49da-bbef-753c8423f338

Figure 3. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-009.

Hole MM25D-09-4300-002 Intersected 15.45m @ 8.79 g/t Au , from 61.05m to 76.50m, Including 5.8m @ 18.57 g/t Au , from 69.0m to 74.8m.

Intersected , from 61.05m to 76.50m, Including , from 69.0m to 74.8m. Hole MM25D-11-4420-026 Intersected 6.75m @ 17.31 g/t Au, from 84.25m to 91.00m, Including 1m @ 104.87 g/t Au, from 84.25m to 85.25m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within a deformed quartz veinlet (Figure 4).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a9d9ef-a6ec-4510-b997-88107e9aaf9a

Figure 4. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-026.

Hole MM25D-11-4420-019 Intersected 6.3m @ 18.28 g/t Au, from 90.7m to 97.0m, Including 1m @ 32.29 g/t Au, from 90.7m to 91.7m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within a blue-grey quartz vein (Figure 5).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/572ba2d0-a4ae-45bb-9336-aa38f9603790

Figure 5. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-019.

Hole MM25D-11-4420-027 Intersected 5m @ 21.91 g/t Au , from 76m to 81m, Including 1m @ 98.82 g/t Au , from 79m to 80m.

Intersected , from 76m to 81m, Including , from 79m to 80m. Hole MM25D-11-4420-028 Intersected 2.2m @ 42.6 g/t Au , from 78.95m to 81.15m, Including 1.2m @ 77.23 g/t Au , from 79.45m to 80.65m.

Intersected , from 78.95m to 81.15m, Including , from 79.45m to 80.65m. Hole MM25D-09-4300-009 Intersected 3.25m @ 16.61 g/t Au , from 67.80m to 71.05m, Including 1.8m @ 24.27 g/t Au , from 67.8m to 69.6m.

Intersected , from 67.80m to 71.05m, Including , from 67.8m to 69.6m. Hole MM25D-09-4300-003 Intersected 3.25m @ 16.03 g/t Au, from 60.75m to 64.00m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within quartz veining and quart-carbonate breccia (Figure 6).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a2a54e-b737-4992-a798-3363912a6d71

Figure 6. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-09-4300-003.

Visible gold was also observed in holes MM25D-11-4420-031 and -033 within significant intercepts as outlined below in Table 1.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at South Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM25D-09-4300-001 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-09-4300-002 South Austin 54.75 55.30 0.55 8.80 AND South Austin 61.05 76.50 15.45 8.79 Incl. 69.00 74.80 5.80 18.57 MM25D-09-4300-003 South Austin 60.75 64.00 3.25 16.03 AND South Austin 65.00 69.00 4.00 4.25 AND 72.00 73.00 1.00 3.70 AND South Austin 84.00 85.00 1.00 3.27 MM25D-09-4300-004 South Austin 80.00 84.50 4.50 5.73 Incl. 80.00 81.00 1.00 10.34 MM25D-09-4300-005 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-09-4300-006 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-09-4300-007 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-09-4300-008 South Austin 84.10 90.16 6.06 3.89 Incl. 87.00 88.00 1.00 10.70 MM25D-09-4300-009 South Austin 55.00 58.20 3.20 4.38 Incl. 55.00 56.00 1.00 10.68 AND South Austin 67.80 71.05 3.25 16.61 Incl. 67.80 69.60 1.80 24.27 MM25D-09-4300-010 South Austin 50.70 51.70 1.00 5.29 MM25D-09-4300-011 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-09-4300-012 South Austin 91.00 91.50 0.50 12.63 MM25D-09-4300-013 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-09-4300-014 South Austin 64.00 66.00 2.00 3.01 MM25D-11-4420-001 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-002 South Austin 72.00 75.00 3.00 11.57 Incl. 74.00 75.00 1.00 27.88 AND South Austin 107.00 108.00 1.00 6.13 MM25D-11-4420-003 South Austin 85.00 86.00 1.00 40.75 MM25D-11-4420-004 South Austin 103.80 104.80 1.00 12.85 MM25D-11-4420-005 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-006 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-007 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-008 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-009 South Austin 80.30 82.30 2.00 92.39 Incl. 81.30 82.30 1.00 183.79 MM25D-11-4420-010 South Austin 97.00 98.00 1.00 4.72 MM25D-11-4420-011 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-012 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-013 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-014 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-015 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-016 South Austin 48.00 48.80 0.80 4.75 MM25D-11-4420-017 South Austin 77.00 82.00 5.00 4.34 Incl. 81.00 82.00 1.00 18.31 AND South Austin 98.10 98.60 0.50 4.74 MM25D-11-4420-018 South Austin 66.00 69.00 3.00 8.05 Incl. 66.00 67.00 1.00 10.96 Also Incl. 68.00 69.00 1.00 12.30 AND South Austin 92.00 96.50 4.50 9.58 Incl. 92.00 92.60 0.60 12.11 Also Incl. 93.90 95.50 1.60 19.09 MM25D-11-4420-019 South Austin 66.00 70.00 4.00 12.28 Incl. 68.00 70.00 2.00 22.11 AND South Austin 90.70 97.00 6.30 18.28 Incl. 90.70 91.70 1.00 32.29 Also Incl. 92.70 95.00 2.30 27.49 Also Incl. 95.50 96.25 0.75 20.44 MM25D-11-4420-020 South Austin 71.00 72.00 1.00 3.36 MM25D-11-4420-021 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-022 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-023 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-024 South Austin 73.00 75.00 2.00 4.47 AND South Austin 79.10 86.00 6.90 36.85 Incl. 79.10 79.70 0.60 12.17 Also Incl. 82.00 85.00 3.00 81.23 AND South Austin 93.80 98.25 4.45 9.19 Incl. 94.80 95.80 1.00 19.09 Also Incl. 97.50 98.25 0.75 15.69 MM25D-11-4420-025 South Austin 65.65 67.00 1.35 3.03 AND South Austin 71.00 72.00 1.00 9.70 AND South Austin 88.00 88.95 0.95 3.05 AND South Austin 89.65 97.20 7.55 3.29 Incl. 89.65 91.25 1.60 21.17 Also Incl. 93.00 94.10 1.10 15.85 MM25D-11-4420-026 South Austin 84.25 91.00 6.75 17.31 Incl. 84.25 85.25 1.00 104.87 MM25D-11-4420-027 South Austin 76.00 81.00 5.00 21.91 Incl. 79.00 80.00 1.00 98.82 AND South Austin 92.25 94.25 2.00 6.31 AND South Austin 96.20 98.45 2.25 28.57 Incl. 96.20 97.40 1.20 52.42 MM25D-11-4420-028 South Austin 78.95 81.15 2.20 42.60 Incl. 79.45 80.65 1.20 77.23 MM25D-11-4420-029 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-030 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-11-4420-031 South Austin 75.60 77.30 1.70 6.77 AND South Austin 78.30 78.80 0.50 10.19 AND South Austin 79.80 81.50 1.70 17.92 Incl. 79.80 80.50 0.70 37.94 MM25D-11-4420-032 South Austin 68.70 72.00 3.30 4.32 AND South Austin 92.00 96.00 4.00 3.60 MM25D-11-4420-033 South Austin 72.40 73.00 0.60 45.90 AND South Austin 86.00 88.00 2.00 14.96 Incl. 87.00 88.00 1.00 22.65

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azi Dip MM25D-09-4300-001 South Austin 435476 5646299 -3 84.00 139 -28 MM25D-09-4300-002 South Austin 435476 5646299 -3 81.00 133 -26 MM25D-09-4300-003 South Austin 435476 5646300 -3 87.00 129 -28 MM25D-09-4300-004 South Austin 435476 5646300 -3 85.10 126 -11 MM25D-09-4300-005 South Austin 435476 5646300 -3 83.60 125 -25 MM25D-09-4300-006 South Austin 435476 5646300 -3 69.00 123 -20 MM25D-09-4300-007 South Austin 435476 5646300 -3 60.00 121 -8 MM25D-09-4300-008 South Austin 435476 5646300 -4 90.16 122 -31 MM25D-09-4300-009 South Austin 435476 5646300 -3 86.80 118 -24 MM25D-09-4300-010 South Austin 435477 5646300 -3 60.00 115 -11 MM25D-09-4300-011 South Austin 435477 5646300 -3 83.50 114 -17 MM25D-09-4300-012 South Austin 435477 5646300 -4 95.50 111 -28 MM25D-09-4300-013 South Austin 435477 5646301 -3 97.80 108 -21 MM25D-09-4300-014 South Austin 435478 5646300 -2 100.00 108 1 MM25D-11-4420-001 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 132.00 109 22 MM25D-11-4420-002 South Austin 435570 5646376 -95 132.00 111 29 MM25D-11-4420-003 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 132.00 111 14 MM25D-11-4420-004 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 135.00 112 8 MM25D-11-4420-005 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 141.00 113 -4 MM25D-11-4420-006 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 132.00 114 8 MM25D-11-4420-007 South Austin 435571 5646376 -97 150.00 114 -10 MM25D-11-4420-008 South Austin 435571 5646377 -95 125.00 116 30 MM25D-11-4420-009 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 126.00 118 22 MM25D-11-4420-010 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 128.00 119 14 MM25D-11-4420-011 South Austin 435571 5646377 -95 125.90 120 30 MM25D-11-4420-012 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 131.70 119 5 MM25D-11-4420-013 South Austin 435572 5646376 -96 136.50 121 -3 MM25D-11-4420-014 South Austin 435571 5646376 -97 108.00 121 -12 MM25D-11-4420-015 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 124.50 123 20 MM25D-11-4420-016 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 130.00 123 8 MM25D-11-4420-017 South Austin 435571 5646377 -94 129.00 124 38 MM25D-11-4420-018 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 125.50 123 29 MM25D-11-4420-019 South Austin 435571 5646376 -94 108.00 129 29 MM25D-11-4420-020 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 129.00 128 15 MM25D-11-4420-021 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 132.00 129 6 MM25D-11-4420-022 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 135.00 129 -3 MM25D-11-4420-023 South Austin 435571 5646376 -97 108.00 129 -12 MM25D-11-4420-024 South Austin 435571 5646376 -94 108.00 130 36 MM25D-11-4420-025 South Austin 435571 5646376 -94 129.00 134 31 MM25D-11-4420-026 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 127.50 134 25 MM25D-11-4420-027 South Austin 435571 5646376 -94 114.00 135 35 MM25D-11-4420-028 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 129.00 136 20 MM25D-11-4420-029 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 136.00 136 -6 MM25D-11-4420-030 South Austin 435571 5646376 -96 127.50 138 5 MM25D-11-4420-031 South Austin 435571 5646376 -95 129.00 140 25 MM25D-11-4420-032 South Austin 435570 5646376 -94 116.80 142 35 MM25D-11-4420-033 South Austin 435570 5646376 -95 127.80 143 22



DISCUSSION

Accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal, the South Austin Zone sits south in the hanging wall of the main Austin Zone. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the South Austin structure is hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: High Resolution Figures – August 12th News Release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f40d6727-05f8-486f-a47e-ba88aa08facf

FIGURE 7. South Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-001 through -033 and MM25D-09-4300-001 through -014.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecedfc14-eafb-40ce-baff-398b2569b7d3

FIGURE 8. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-001 through -004.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb6f517-f657-4b7b-9180-b548ff59c4d0

FIGURE 9. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-005 through -008.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/316810b1-5465-49c6-bb62-aade4486a628

FIGURE 10. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-009 through -011.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c0d03c-0f2a-4c11-9fa9-4cc7db92b12c

FIGURE 11. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-012 through -014.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efe22bfa-13f6-4f97-b1a5-70856ac64070

FIGURE 12. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-031 through -033.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f821f33-4390-4ca9-a843-2cd6e7dd5a3d

FIGURE 13. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-025 through -030.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91e9e710-99f3-4e71-a1d2-5787a3472d2b

FIGURE 14. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-019 through -024.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc967018-2c94-4fab-9517-b8b7b3ebb620

FIGURE 15. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-009 through -018.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee6fe774-245d-4837-8cd2-85671c176577

FIGURE 16. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-001 through -008.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au within 1.87 Mt. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022, to the mine closure on October 24, 2022, as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world’s richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c216ab-b12c-4f06-a69f-06a22a98a153

