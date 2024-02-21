West Red Lake Gold Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2024 Top 50 Company in the Mining category.

The 2024 TSX Venture 50 highlights the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or “the Exchange”) over the last year. Comprised of ten companies from each of five industry sectors, Mining, Energy, Clean Technology & Life Sciences, Diversified Industries and Technology, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the “Exchange” based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Shane Williams, President, and CEO of West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd comments, “The team at West Red Lake Gold are thrilled to have been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2024 Venture Top 50 Company®. We are continuing to expand and de-risk the Madsen Gold Mine and putting the Madsen Gold Mine back into production is just one part of our vision to create a leading Canadian gold mining company. The team and I are very focused on continuing to build value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is featured in a TSX Venture 50® video here:

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world’s richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Freddie Leigh

Tel: (604) 609-6132

Email: [email protected] or visit the Company’s website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “planned”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the potential of the Madsen Mine; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen depositor; the Company’s intention to establish additional drilling platforms; and the Company’s future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward‐looking information involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company’s business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022, and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended November 30, 2022, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



CBJ Newsmakers