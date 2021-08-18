West Vancouver’s Newest Luxury Nail Salon N.Bar Opens Up its Lash & Brow Studio

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N.Bar, West Vancouver’s newest luxury nail salon, is announcing the opening of its Lash and Brow Studio. The salon is located at 1569 Marine Drive in West Vancouver, BC.

The state-of-the-art 1500-square-foot nail salon features four manicure stations, six dual mani/pedi stations and two treatment rooms. Clients can enjoy all of N.Bar’s signature services from luxurious manicures and pedicures , nail art, waxing and threading , lashes , facial treatments and more.

The new Lash and Brow Studio offers four different eyelash extensions for clients who wish to customize their look: signature set, hybrid, wet look, and volume. The studio also offers the LVL lash lift, which is a revolutionary procedure to help clients lengthen and lift their lashes naturally. Other service offerings include eyelash tint, brow tint, and brow lamination for those who want to intensify, define, and enhance their look.

The team is backed by a reputable brand, so any client who walks into the studio is assured that the products, techniques, and experience are all consistent. Clients can also purchase the latest skincare and beauty products from leading brands such as Corpa Flora, Bathorium, and Skyendor.

Since opening its doors last year, N.Bar West Vancouver has been committed to providing an elegant and friendly atmosphere so clients can enjoy a pleasant and memorable experience with every visit. All the staff members follow the highest standard of care and aesthetics that the N.Bar franchise is well-known for.

Although the mask mandate has been lifted, the branch’s staff members still practice strict safety measures to ensure a safe and sanitized environment for their clients. People can call or visit the N.Bar website to book their service online and match up with their ideal lash and brow technician.

N.Bar, the pioneer of premium nail care, launched its first chain of nail treatment bars in 2001 in the UAE. Since then, it has aggressively expanded to several locations through its franchise model. Reflecting a steady increase in reputation and demand, the West Vancouver branch has now grown its service offerings to better meet the expectations of the city’s vibrant and diverse community.

N.Bar is located at 1569 Marine Drive in West Vancouver and can be contacted by calling (604) 369-NBAR or visiting https://nbar.com/canada .



