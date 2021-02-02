West Virginia Office of Technology Selects Galvanize to Increase Executive Visibility and Improve Decision-Making

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that the West Virginia Office of Technology (WVOT) has selected the Galvanize HighBond platform as its GRC solution provider to increase executive visibility into WVOT operations while better managing risk management and compliance costs. In addition, Galvanize has been designated a preferred vendor by the WVOT—enabling West Virginia state agencies to easily select and benefit from improved assurance and confidence in the HighBond platform.

The WVOT oversees West Virginia’s technology needs for 90,000 employees at the state’s agencies. With multiple disparate systems and manual processes across the organization, and IT risk and compliance needs at an all-time high, the WVOT recognized a need to improve efficiency in the deployment of resources, technology, and employees. The WVOT will be using the ITRMBond and IncidentBond solutions within the HighBond platform to help increase visibility into unknown risks and achieve better compliance.“By selecting the HighBond platform for its growing GRC needs, the WVOT is demonstrating its commitment to minimizing risk and increasing efficiency across all state agencies,” says Pascal van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Galvanize. “Further, the HighBond platform is simple and intuitive and will effectively speed up onboarding ramp-up time for new West Virginia state GRC team members, reducing costs and improving organizational alignment.”For more information on the Galvanize State government solutions, visit our website or book a demo with our State government experts. About Galvanize:

Galvanize is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.About West Virginia Office of Technology:

The West Virginia Office of Technology (WVOT), an agency of the West Virginia Department of Administration, was enacted by West Virginia Code 5A-6 to manage and direct the activities related to all information technology for West Virginia state government. WVOT provides reliable, secure, and cost-effective oversight, serving to enhance the state’s technical infrastructure to promote economic growth, improve quality access to information, and enhance educational opportunities for the state’s children and future generations.Media Contact:

