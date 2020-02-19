WestBond Posts Record Sales Performance and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment Date

DELTA, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) has posted a profit of $150,656 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This represents an increase of 84% over the profit of $81,790 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Sales for the period increased 6.8% to $2,978,487 this year compared to $2,787,587 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Sales of the company’s air laid products and clinical lines continue strong. WestBond intends to continue to develop these markets and increase profitability by improving production efficiencies and lowering overhead costs.The quarterly report and other information can be found on the company’s website at www.westbond.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.The board of directors has declared the quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share is payable on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2020.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to develop markets and increase profitability. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition and other technical, market and economic factors

