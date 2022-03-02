Western Financial Group acquires Alberta insurance broker, Central Agencies

High River, AB, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Financial Group is pleased to announce its acquisition of Central Agencies, an insurance brokerage located in Camrose, Alberta.

“This partnership is a great fit for us and will further strengthen our presence in Alberta,” said Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO of Western Financial Group. “Central Agencies is a reputable local broker with strong ties to the community, great business relationships, and is an organization that shares our values.”

Both Western Financial and Central Agencies are successful and focused organizations with skilled insurance experts and shared community values, making this partnership a natural fit.

“Considering the evolving conditions in our industry, joining Western Financial Group became the right next step for our business,” said Norman Mayer, Founder, and Owner of Central Agencies. “We are grateful to have served the Camrose community for nearly 60 years. Together we will carry on our legacy and continue representing our values here in Camrose. We are excited for the opportunities this partnership will bring to our people, business, and the community.”

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial provides personal, business, and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales and service centres, affiliates, and online. Western Financial Group is Canada’s insurance broker with the local touch.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Central Agencies

Since 1963, Central Agencies has worked with families and businesses in East Central Alberta to realize their insurance needs. Founder Norman Mayer searched out insurance companies with proven reputations for offering highly competitive rates, diversified policies, and quick claims service. Over four decades later, Central Agencies’ team of skilled, dedicated brokers continue to focus on customer service and strong business relationships.

