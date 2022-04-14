Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Giving

High River, AB, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giving back to local communities is part of Western Financial Group’s cultural fabric. Western Financial has been bringing people together to better local communities for over 20 years – just one reason why the brokerage is a Top 100 Employer in Canada.

Despite pandemic challenges in 2021, Western Financial Group’s charitable arm, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation, celebrated some impactful achievements.

See The 2021 Annual Report of Community Giving for stories and endorsements of the Foundation’s programs and commitments.

“Our team members are the heart and soul of our Communities Foundation. Through their efforts, we are able to give back to local communities across Canada and see the results of those contributions,” said Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western Financial Group. “I am so proud of our teams’ impact on our local communities.”

The Western Financial Group Communities Foundation celebrated its 20th Anniversary and over $4 million raised since its inception.

“We have been proud community builders for over 20 years, and celebrating with 20 community donations was a great way to mark our anniversary,” said Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Director, Laurette Laplante. “Every year, we work hard to raise the bar and give to even more wonderful community initiatives that bring value to our local communities, customers, and team members.”

Western Financial Group and their corporate sponsors stepped up to meet their shared commitment to local communities. Together, they raised over $500,000 in 2021 through three giving pillars:

Developing Future Leaders

Strengthening our Communities

Taking Care of our Communities

Some of the 2021 Community Giving Highlights include:

Bonnechere Algonquin First Nation Cultural Centre

“We chose this centre as it will allow indigenous and nonindigenous users of the facility to be more integrated. This centre will help build awareness of traditional customs and practices and, by working together, help address the challenges of reconciliation.” – Western Financial Group Branch Manager, Angie Elliott.

United Way of Winnipeg Walk this Way

“We love Winnipeg, so it made sense to partner with United Way. When we give to United Way Winnipeg, all our donations go to programs in Winnipeg that help kids be kids, move families out of poverty, and build healthier communities.” – Tracy Postoluk Manager, Employee Benefits Service Centre, Western Financial Group Insurance Solutions

Canadian National Institute for the Blind

“Having a CNIB Guide dog provides me the opportunity to get out in the world, be spontaneous and live a free and independent life just like everyone else in my community. Corporate giving partners like Western Financial Group Communities Foundation help to make it possible for CNIB Guide Dogs to provide highly skilled and qualified guide dogs at no cost to the handlers.” – Tracy Garbutt, CNIB

View the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Annual Report here for more highlights of 2021 community giving.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work. The Foundation’s core donation programs include Community Infrastructure Grants, Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and a Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has raised more than $4 million to support local communities.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial provides personal, business, and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales and service centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western is Canada’s Insurance Broker.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

For further information:

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers