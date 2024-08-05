Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results will be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Western will host its fourth quarter 2025 analyst conference call on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Steven Hofer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Glen Nontell, Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Alexander, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Manufacturing, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2025 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-877-883-0383

International: 1-647-846-2809

Passcode: 2143621#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 6904051#

The instant replay will be available until March 11, 2026 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. PDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 700 million board feet from five sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Nontell

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500



