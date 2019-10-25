Western Pacific Trust Company: New Company Articles in Effect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST COMPANY [TRADING SYMBOL “WP” - TSXV] (the “Company”) -At its Annual General and Special Meeting on May 29, 2019, the shareholders of the Company passed the following Special Resolution:Consent to alter the Articles of the Company was received from FICOM on September 18, 2019, and the New Articles were accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange on October 24, 2019.

Accordingly the New Articles were deposited for filing at the Company’s records office at 920 – 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 on October 24, 2019, and are now in full force and effect.The Company Articles can be viewed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .About Western Pacific Trust Company

Western Pacific Trust Company is a non-deposit taking financial corporation. Western Pacific is licensed under the Financial Institutions Act in British Columbia as a Trust Company, and is also registered extra-provincially in Alberta as a non-deposit taking Trust Company. Additional corporate information is available at: www.westernpacifictrust.com Alison Alfer

President & CEOContact:

Alison Alfer

President & CEO

Tel: 604-683-0455

Fax: 604-669-6978This news release was prepared by the Board of Directors which is solely responsible for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

