Westhaven Arranges Financing Package With Franco-Nevada Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) (“Westhaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing arrangement with Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSX, NYSE: FNV) (“Franco-Nevada”), the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company.

Westhaven has agreed to sell a 2% net smelter return royalty (the “NSR”) to Franco-Nevada for US$6,000,000 (the “NSR Transaction”). The NSR applies to all of Westhaven’s claims across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the “SBGB”) in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada. Westhaven has an option to buy-down 0.5% of the NSR for US$3,000,000 for a period of 5 years from the closing of the transaction. Westhaven has also agreed to sell to Franco-Nevada for US$750,000 the Talisker Resources Ltd. net smelter return royalty (the “Talisker Royalty”) originally granted to Westhaven by Sable Resources Ltd. and referenced in Westhaven’s news release dated October 16th, 2018 (the “Talisker Royalty Transaction”). Link to news release: Westhaven news release October 16th, 2018

In addition, Franco-Nevada has agreed to subscribe for 2,500,000 shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.40 for gross proceeds of CAD$1,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Franco-Nevada as a shareholder and stakeholder in Westhaven and the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Franco-Nevada’s investment is a major endorsement of Westhaven’s properties in Southwestern British Columbia. Westhaven’s exploration activities across its projects are now fully financed until 2024.”

Westhaven has an ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the SBGB and borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres (km) south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven benefits from the B.C. Mining Exploration Tax Credit (the “METC”) which is a permanent incentive to support investment in mining. The METC is a refundable B.C. income tax credit for eligible individuals and corporations conducting grassroots mineral exploration in B.C. and can be claimed on up to 30% of qualified mining exploration expenditures. Westhaven can claim the full 30% METC as its properties fall within mountain pine beetle affected areas.

The Private Placement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Further, each of the NSR Transaction, the Talisker Royalty Transaction and the Private Placement remain subject to satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.



