Westhaven Receives 650 Drill Hole Permit at Its Shovelnose Gold Property; Outlines Priority Drill Targets For 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce it has received its 650 drill hole permit on its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, states: “Receiving this 5-year, 650 drill hole permit, is a major milestone for Westhaven. This gives us further opportunity to test the true scale and potential of the Shovelnose project. We are thankful for the ongoing support of the local communities and stakeholders. We look forward to continued engagement and growing the working relationships within the Nlaka’pamux Traditional Territory as we move the Shovelnose project forward.” Thomas goes on to add, “In 2023, our technical team identified several new gold mineralized areas of interest. We are prioritizing these targets with intent to drill them in the near-term.”

MYAB (Multi-Year Area Based) Permit:

5-year permit

650 surface drill sites

Trenching/Bulk sampling

Geophysical surveys

Exploration Access Construction

Approved activities must be conducted as outlined in the Description of Work Program

Priority Target Areas:

Additional drilling in and around multiple high grade gold intersections (MIK, Vein Zones in FMN-Tower-MIK area, Vein Zone 4 at FMN).

Following up on previously intersected gold at HydBx-02, Line 6, Lear.

Drill test unexplained elevated gold in single isolated core holes.

Drill gold anomalies in surface rock samples from outcropping quartz occurrences between Line 6 and MIK.

Drilling in vicinity of anomalous pathfinder trends in past drill holes (Franz NW and Romeo).

Drill testing zones of extensive silicification.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Gareth Thomas”

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.

PRIORITY TARGET AREAS

A map accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/794fde5b-da88-41ce-a68c-2b0cd98b922b



