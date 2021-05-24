WestJet Workers Join Unifor

CBJ — WestJet airport employees in Vancouver and Calgary have decided to become unionized with representation by Unifor.

Customer service agents are among more than 500 workers who are joining the the union. Unifor already represents more than 7,000 other airline workers at other carriers including Air Canada.

Unifor President Jerry Dias says better workplace organization will provide many benefits and ensure that laid-off employees with the most seniority will be the first ones called back when the airline industry gets back to its normal state, post pandemic.

Unifor is also continuing to negotiate an alliance with WestJet’s employees in Toronto and Edmonton. The negotiations at each location started before the pandemic began in March, 2020.

Led by Dias, Unifor is the country’s largest private sector unions and represents more than 300,000 workers, including many in the auto industry. Unifor was founded in 2013 through an amalgamation between the former Canadian Autoworkers Union (CAW) and Communications, Energy and Paperworkers union.

