Westland Insurance Acquires Brokerages in Alberta and Saskatchewan

SURREY, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of three new acquisitions with seven branches in total – Hillcrest Insurance in Alberta, Pinks & Plates Insurance also in Alberta, and Moon Insurance in Saskatchewan. All acquisitions are effective May 1, 2021. These seven branch locations in the prairies support Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities across Canada.

Hillcrest Insurance has a main office located in Strathmore, Alberta, just east of Calgary, and a satellite office in Rockyford, northwest of Calgary. We are excited to welcome Hillcrest’s nine employees to the Westland family.

Pinks & Plates Insurance is located in Chestermere, also just east of Calgary. We welcome their seven employees to the Westland family.

Moon Insurance has provided services in Saskatoon, Radisson, Colonsay, and Vanscoy, Saskatchewan through different company brands such as Radmont, Chaben McPherson, Wright, and Mooney Agencies. Their 11 employees are welcome additions to Westland.

All three companies provide residential, auto, travel, farm, and commercial insurance services.

With these acquisitions, Westland Insurance is adding a total of 27 employees in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Westland now has 170 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of 170 locations and over 1,900 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

